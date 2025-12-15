IPL 2026 Auction: From 'India's Fastest Domestic Bowler' Ashok Sharma To 'Six- Machine' Kartik Sharma - 10 Uncapped Indian Players Who Could Go For Crores - In Pics
The IPL 2026 auction is set to spotlight India’s uncapped domestic stars, with franchises prioritising value, versatility, and T20-ready skill sets. From powerplay pacers like Auqib Nabi to explosive batters such as Kartik Sharma and Tushar Raheja, these players are reshaping auction strategies. Performances in tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and TNPL have become decisive scouting tools, driving demand for Indian pace, left-arm options, and flexible all-rounders. With limited budgets and evolving team needs, smart bidding on uncapped Indian players could define IPL 2026 success stories.
1. Auqib Nabi (Jammu & Kashmir)
A proven new-ball swing bowler with elite domestic numbers, Auqib Nabi’s powerplay accuracy and wicket-taking consistency make him a crores-worthy Indian pace option.
2. Ashok Sharma (Rajasthan)
Consistently clocking 140+ kmph, Ashok Sharma topped the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy wickets chart, putting him firmly on franchise radars as a high-upside fast bowler.
3. Kartik Sharma (Rajasthan)
Only 19, Kartik Sharma combines clean six-hitting with wicketkeeping skills, making him a rare uncapped finisher profile that IPL teams value heavily.
4. Tushar Raheja (Tamil Nadu)
A destructive left-handed opener and wicketkeeper, Raheja’s TNPL strike rate near 190 makes him an ideal powerplay aggressor in modern T20 setups.
5. Salman Nizar (Kerala)
A late bloomer with brutal ball-striking, Nizar’s domestic surge and finishing power add immediate middle-order muscle, a role franchises happily spend crores on.
6. Prashant Veer (Uttar Pradesh)
A flexible left-arm spin all-rounder, Veer offers control with the ball and tempo-shifting runs in the middle overs, a perfect squad-balancing asset.
7. Naman Tiwari (Uttar Pradesh)
Left-arm pace, raw speed, and Under-19 World Cup pedigree make Naman Tiwari a long-term investment teams often back aggressively at auctions.
8. Mangesh Yadav (Madhya Pradesh)
A left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder, Yadav’s wicket-taking ability and variation bring scarcity value, especially for teams seeking Indian bowling depth.
9. Yash Raj Punja (Karnataka)
At 6’6”, Punja’s bounce and leg-spin mystery stand out, and his Maharaja Trophy returns suggest a high-ceiling spinner franchises love to gamble on.
10. Abhishek Pathak (Madhya Pradesh)
A hard-hitting wicketkeeper-opener, Pathak’s rapid scoring in state leagues makes him a dark-horse pick for IPL teams.
