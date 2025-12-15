photoDetails

english

2996081

The IPL 2026 auction is set to spotlight India’s uncapped domestic stars, with franchises prioritising value, versatility, and T20-ready skill sets. From powerplay pacers like Auqib Nabi to explosive batters such as Kartik Sharma and Tushar Raheja, these players are reshaping auction strategies. Performances in tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and TNPL have become decisive scouting tools, driving demand for Indian pace, left-arm options, and flexible all-rounders. With limited budgets and evolving team needs, smart bidding on uncapped Indian players could define IPL 2026 success stories.