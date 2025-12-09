IPL 2026 Auction: Full Set-Wise Players List, Who Will Come First In Mini-Auction

photoDetails

The IPL 2026 auction brings 350 players across 42 structured sets, offering franchises an expansive talent pool of batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, and spinners. With heavyweights like Cameron Green, Conway, de Kock, Hasaranga, and Nortje leading marquee sets, and a massive lineup of uncapped Indian prospects filling later batches, this auction promises intense bidding battles. The clear set-wise breakdown helps teams build strategies around match-ups, depth, and future planning. This guide provides a complete overview of every set, highlighting top names, emerging talents, and auction trends to keep fans informed and boost search visibility.