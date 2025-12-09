IPL 2026 Auction: Full Set-Wise Players List, Who Will Come First In Mini-Auction
The IPL 2026 auction brings 350 players across 42 structured sets, offering franchises an expansive talent pool of batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, and spinners. With heavyweights like Cameron Green, Conway, de Kock, Hasaranga, and Nortje leading marquee sets, and a massive lineup of uncapped Indian prospects filling later batches, this auction promises intense bidding battles. The clear set-wise breakdown helps teams build strategies around match-ups, depth, and future planning. This guide provides a complete overview of every set, highlighting top names, emerging talents, and auction trends to keep fans informed and boost search visibility.
1. The Marquee Batters Group Sets the Early Tone
The opening set features Devon Conway, Cameron Green, and David Miller, creating a powerful start for teams seeking top-order balance. This batch includes explosive talents expected to attract early bidding spikes, making it a crucial momentum-setter for the event. (Photo Credit - X)
2. All-rounders Across Multiple Sets Signal Strategic Depth
Sets AL1, AL2, AL3, AL4, and beyond showcase the richest pool of multi-skilled players. From Hasaranga and Livingstone to Holder and Shanaka, franchises get a wide selection of power hitters, finishers, and utility options who can alter match dynamics. (Photo Credit - X)
3. Wicketkeepers Arrive in Waves of Elite and Uncapped Talent
Sets WK1, WK2, UWK1, UWK2, and others bring a diverse group featuring Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Kusal Perera, and fresh Indian keepers. Teams looking to strengthen middle overs and death-overs batting will find several intriguing picks. (Photo Credit - X)
4. Fast Bowlers Dominate the Largest Clusters
From FA1 to FA5, the pace sets are among the most stacked. Names like Anrich Nortje, Pathirana, Jamieson, Mustafizur, and Alzarri Joseph headline the capped group, while uncapped categories provide promising emerging Indian quicks for the future. (Photo Credit - X)
5. Spinners Spread Across Multiple Sets to Aid Match-up Planning
Spin groups SP1, SP2, USP1, and beyond include proven match-winners like Ravi Bishnoi and Theekshana. With many teams seeking middle-overs control on slow pitches, these sets hold major tactical significance. (Photo Credit - X)
6. Uncapped Batters Deliver a Long List of Domestic Breakouts
Sets UBA1 to UBA4 highlight rising talents like Yash Dhull, Abhinav Manohar, and Manan Vohra. These players offer value picks, ideal for franchises searching for cost-effective reinforcements. (Photo Credit - X)
7. Uncapped All-rounders Form the Largest Talent Reservoir
From UAL1 to UAL10, these sets create the biggest developmental pool of the auction. Featuring Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vijay Shankar, Jalaj Saxena, and Vivrant Sharma, these categories will attract mid-range bidding wars. (Photo Credit - X)
8. Uncapped Wicketkeepers Provide Bench Strength and Long-term Options
Sets UWK1, UWK2, and UWK3 include reliable domestic performers such as Ruchit Ahir, Ricky Bhui, and Vishnu Solanki. These sets strengthen backup plans for teams preparing for long tournament cycles. (Photo Credit - X)
9. Uncapped Fast Bowlers Offer Future Indian Pace Prospects
Across UFA1 to UFA6, fans will find names like Akash Madhwal, Kartik Tyagi, and Vidwath Kaverappa. These bowlers are expected to be high-interest buys due to their development potential. (Photo Credit - X)
10. The Final Sets Add Late-Stage Auction Drama
With sets like UAL10, UFA5, and FA5 closing the list, the auction ends with hidden gems, overseas specialists, and under-the-radar talents. Teams often extract unexpected value during these late batches. (Photo Credit - X)
