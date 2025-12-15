IPL 2026 Auction: Purse Remaining For KKR, CSK, MI, RCB, SRH, GT, DC, RR, PBKS, LSG - In Pics
As the IPL 2026 mini auction is set to take place in Dubai on 16th December 2026, it's going to be a fascinating battle of strategy, with teams entering the bidding war with vastly different budgets. Here are the remaining purses of each IPL team ahead of the auction.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 64.3 Cr)
KKR heads into the IPL 2026 mini auction with the biggest purse among all teams. With over Rs 64 crore available, they are well placed to target marquee overseas players and strengthen both batting depth and fast-bowling resources.
Chennai Super Kings (Rs 43.4 Cr)
CSK have a healthy purse and a settled core, giving them flexibility to invest smartly. Expect the franchise to focus on future-ready players while also adding experienced backups for key roles.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 25.5 Cr)
SRH have a balanced purse heading into the mini auction. With most core players retained, they are likely to target impact overseas batters or specialist bowlers to fine-tune their XI.
Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 22.95 Cr)
LSG enter the auction with nearly Rs 23 crore and limited slots to fill. Their focus is expected to be on quality over quantity, targeting proven performers who can slot straight into the playing XI.
Delhi Capitals (Rs 21.8 Cr)
Delhi Capitals have a moderate purse and several gaps to address. The franchise could look to add middle-order stability and death-over bowling options in the mini auction.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 16.4 Cr)
RCB’s purse suggests a cautious auction strategy. With a strong top order already in place, they are likely to hunt for reliable bowlers and finishers within a tight budget.
Rajasthan Royals (Rs 16.05 Cr)
Rajasthan Royals have a similar purse to RCB and will aim for smart value buys. Expect them to focus on young Indian talent and versatile overseas players.
Gujarat Titans (Rs 12.9 Cr)
Gujarat Titans enter the mini auction with limited funds but a settled squad. Their strategy will likely revolve around backup options and role-specific players.
Punjab Kings (Rs 11.5 Cr)
Punjab Kings have one of the smaller purses going into the auction. They will need to be precise, targeting impact players at base price and strengthening bench depth.
Mumbai Indians (Rs 2.75 Cr)
The Mumbai Indians have the lowest purse in the IPL 2026 mini auction. With most of their core locked in, MI’s focus will be on budget signings and squad backups rather than big names.
