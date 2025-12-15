Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2996159https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2026-auction-purse-remaining-for-kkr-csk-mi-rcb-srh-gt-dc-rr-pbks-lsg-in-pics-2996159
NewsPhotosIPL 2026 Auction: Purse Remaining For KKR, CSK, MI, RCB, SRH, GT, DC, RR, PBKS, LSG - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2026 Auction: Purse Remaining For KKR, CSK, MI, RCB, SRH, GT, DC, RR, PBKS, LSG - In Pics

As the IPL 2026 mini auction is set to take place in Dubai on 16th December 2026, it's going to be a fascinating battle of strategy, with teams entering the bidding war with vastly different budgets. Here are the remaining purses of each IPL team ahead of the auction. 

Updated:Dec 15, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 64.3 Cr)

1/10
Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 64.3 Cr)

KKR heads into the IPL 2026 mini auction with the biggest purse among all teams. With over Rs 64 crore available, they are well placed to target marquee overseas players and strengthen both batting depth and fast-bowling resources.

Follow Us

Chennai Super Kings (Rs 43.4 Cr)

2/10
Chennai Super Kings (Rs 43.4 Cr)

CSK have a healthy purse and a settled core, giving them flexibility to invest smartly. Expect the franchise to focus on future-ready players while also adding experienced backups for key roles.

Follow Us

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 25.5 Cr)

3/10
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 25.5 Cr)

SRH have a balanced purse heading into the mini auction. With most core players retained, they are likely to target impact overseas batters or specialist bowlers to fine-tune their XI.

Follow Us

Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 22.95 Cr)

4/10
Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 22.95 Cr)

LSG enter the auction with nearly Rs 23 crore and limited slots to fill. Their focus is expected to be on quality over quantity, targeting proven performers who can slot straight into the playing XI. 

Follow Us

Delhi Capitals (Rs 21.8 Cr)

5/10
Delhi Capitals (Rs 21.8 Cr)

Delhi Capitals have a moderate purse and several gaps to address. The franchise could look to add middle-order stability and death-over bowling options in the mini auction.

Follow Us

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 16.4 Cr)

6/10
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 16.4 Cr)

RCB’s purse suggests a cautious auction strategy. With a strong top order already in place, they are likely to hunt for reliable bowlers and finishers within a tight budget. 

Follow Us

Rajasthan Royals (Rs 16.05 Cr)

7/10
Rajasthan Royals (Rs 16.05 Cr)

Rajasthan Royals have a similar purse to RCB and will aim for smart value buys. Expect them to focus on young Indian talent and versatile overseas players.

Follow Us

Gujarat Titans (Rs 12.9 Cr)

8/10
Gujarat Titans (Rs 12.9 Cr)

Gujarat Titans enter the mini auction with limited funds but a settled squad. Their strategy will likely revolve around backup options and role-specific players. 

Follow Us

Punjab Kings (Rs 11.5 Cr)

9/10
Punjab Kings (Rs 11.5 Cr)

Punjab Kings have one of the smaller purses going into the auction. They will need to be precise, targeting impact players at base price and strengthening bench depth.

Follow Us

Mumbai Indians (Rs 2.75 Cr)

10/10
Mumbai Indians (Rs 2.75 Cr)

The Mumbai Indians have the lowest purse in the IPL 2026 mini auction. With most of their core locked in, MI’s focus will be on budget signings and squad backups rather than big names.

Follow Us
IPLIPL 2026IPL mini auctionIPL 2026 mini auctionKKRCSKMIRCBSRHGTDCRRPBKSLSGIPL 2026 mini auctionIPL 2026 auction purseteam wise purse remaining IPLIPL auction budget 2026KKR purse IPL 2026CSK auction purseMI auction budgetIPL 2026 team budgetsIPL mini auction purse listIPL auction strategy 2026Indian Premier League 2026IPL franchise purse detailsIPL 2026 auction newsIPL mini auction 2026 dateIPL 2026 auction teamsIPL auction purse breakdownIPL 2026 retained playersIPL auction strategy analysisIPL auction latest updatesIPL franchise spending powerIPL auction biggest purseIPL auction lowest purseIPL 2026 squad buildingIPL auction player targetsIPL auction team needsIPL auction Indian playersIPL auction overseas playersIPL 2026 mega auction impactipl auction live updatesIPL auction analysis India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Operation Sindoor
How India's Operation Sindoor CRUSHED China's Defense Industry; Pakistan's Lies Backfire As Countries Cancel J-10C Orders...
camera icon8
title
Dhurandhar
Meet The Man Behind Dhurandhar’s Hit Music: Worked With Hans Zimmer, Composed ‘Ghafoor’, Won National Award For.....
camera icon9
title
PM Suraksha Bima Yojana
THIS Government Scheme Offers Rs 2,00,000 Accident Insurance For Just Rs 20— Details Here
camera icon9
title
‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Cast
‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Cast And Their Educational Qualifications: From Dilip Joshi To Munmun Dutta, Check The Highest-Qualified Actor Who Is A Mechanical Engineer
camera icon9
title
India
India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road: NHAI Introduces ‘Table-Top Red Marking’ On This National Highway; 11.9-km Project Passes Through Nauradehi Sanctuary, Here’s How It Protects Animals