IPL 2026 Auction Remaining Purse: How Much Money MI, CSK, KKR, RR, GT, RCB, SRH, LSG, PBKS, DC Have Ahead Of Auction - In Pics
IPL 2026 Auction Remaining Purse: How Much Money MI, CSK, KKR, RR, GT, RCB, SRH, LSG, PBKS, DC Have Ahead Of Auction - In Pics

The IPL 2026 Auction promises high-stakes action with teams entering the event with dramatically varied purses and strategies. KKR lead the pack with the largest purse, while MI approach the auction with the smallest budget. This listicle breaks down franchise finances, squad gaps, and the potential targets that could shape the upcoming season. From CSK’s major rebuild to GT’s push for overseas firepower, each takeaway highlights key trends, search-friendly insights, and storylines fans are already searching for.

Updated:Dec 10, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
1. KKR Enters With Maximum Firepower

Kolkata Knight Riders hold a staggering Rs 64.3 crore purse after releasing several big names. With 13 slots open and six overseas spaces to fill, expect a bold pursuit of premium all-rounders and power hitters. Their financial freedom positions them as auction dominators.(Photo Credit - X)

2. CSK’s Mega Rebuild Begins

Chennai Super Kings walk in with Rs 43.4 crore after a major overhaul, including the trade for Sanju Samson. With nine slots remaining, CSK are primed to reshape their core, especially in middle order stability and spin depth.(Photo Credit - X)

3. SRH Aim for Tactical Reinforcement

Sunrisers Hyderabad have Rs 25.5 crore and 10 slots to fill. With only two overseas spots left, SRH will target Indian match-winners and death-over specialists as they look to rebound from a disappointing 2025 season.(Photo Credit - X)

4. LSG’s Balanced Purse Gives Strategic Edge

Lucknow Super Giants enter with Rs 22.95 crore and just six slots to complete. With the addition of Mohammed Shami during trades, they are likely to pursue a finisher, a backup pacer, and one dependable overseas batter.(Photo Credit - X)

5. Delhi Capitals Poised for Smart, Value Picks

Delhi Capitals boast Rs 21.8 crore to rebuild depth after releasing veteran Faf du Plessis and rising star Jake Fraser-McGurk. With eight slots open, expect DC to chase flexible top-order options and an experienced overseas pacer.(Photo Credit - X)

6. RCB Look to Bolster Squad Depth

With Rs 16.4 crore available and eight players to add, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will prioritize finishing options and middle-overs bowlers. Their strong retained core makes tactical additions more important than headline buys.(Photo Credit - X)

7. Rajasthan Royals Target Final Touches

RR have Rs 16.05 crore and nine slots left. With just one overseas slot available, the focus shifts to strengthening domestic batting and adding a reliable Indian pacer to support their revamped leadership group.(Photo Credit - X)

8. Gujarat Titans Search for Overseas Impact

GT carry Rs 12.9 crore and must fill five slots, including four overseas positions. This sets them up for aggressive bidding on big overseas names, especially all-rounders and powerplay fast bowlers.(Photo Credit - X)

9. Punjab Kings Keep Plans Minimal but Crucial

PBKS enter with Rs 11.5 crore and only four slots to fill. With a strong retained roster, they will chase specialist overseas picks and a backup Indian middle-order option for stability.(Photo Credit - X)

10. Mumbai Indians Have the Tightest Purse

Mumbai Indians hold the smallest purse at Rs 2.75 crore with five slots to complete. Their limited budget means MI will lean on bargain signings, uncapped talent, and tactical steals late in the auction. (Photo Credit - X)

