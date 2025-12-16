IPL 2026 Auction Remaining Slots: How Many Foregin & Indian Players Can KKR, MI, CSK, RCB, RR, DC, PBKS, SRH, GT, LSG Buy?

photoDetails

english

2996446

The IPL 2026 mini auction will be driven by remaining slots rather than big names. Teams like KKR, SRH, and CSK enjoy flexibility with higher vacancies, while MI, GT, and PBKS face strict limits on total buys. With a maximum of eight overseas players allowed per squad, franchises must carefully balance Indian depth and overseas quality. This team-wise breakdown explains exactly how many players each side can still sign and how slot availability will shape auction strategies.