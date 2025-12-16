IPL 2026 Auction Remaining Slots: How Many Foregin & Indian Players Can KKR, MI, CSK, RCB, RR, DC, PBKS, SRH, GT, LSG Buy?
The IPL 2026 mini auction will be driven by remaining slots rather than big names. Teams like KKR, SRH, and CSK enjoy flexibility with higher vacancies, while MI, GT, and PBKS face strict limits on total buys. With a maximum of eight overseas players allowed per squad, franchises must carefully balance Indian depth and overseas quality. This team-wise breakdown explains exactly how many players each side can still sign and how slot availability will shape auction strategies.
1. Kolkata Knight Riders: 13 Slots
KKR have 13 remaining slots, meaning they can buy up to 13 Indian players or a mix of Indians and overseas, with a maximum of eight overseas players allowed overall in the squad.
2. Chennai Super Kings: 9 Slots
CSK have nine slots left. They can add up to nine Indian players, or use these slots flexibly while staying within the eight overseas player squad limit.
3. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10 Slots
SRH have 10 remaining slots, giving them room to strengthen both Indian bench depth and overseas backups, as long as the overseas count does not exceed eight.
4. Lucknow Super Giants: 6 Slots
LSG have six slots available. This limits experimentation, allowing a maximum of six total buys, Indian-heavy by default unless overseas slots are prioritised.
5. Delhi Capitals: 8 Slots
Delhi Capitals enter with eight vacant spots. They can opt for up to eight Indian signings, or balance the squad carefully within the overseas player cap.
6. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 8 Slots
RCB also have eight slots remaining. These slots can be split between Indian domestic players and overseas recruits, with overseas signings capped at eight overall.
7. Rajasthan Royals: 9 Slots
Rajasthan Royals have nine available slots, giving them flexibility to add Indian depth while selectively targeting overseas specialists.
8. Gujarat Titans: 5 Slots
GT have just five slots remaining. This restricts them to role-based additions only, with little room for overseas-heavy shopping.
9. Punjab Kings: 4 Slots
Punjab Kings have four slots left. They are limited to four total buys, making Indian domestic options the most practical route.
10. Mumbai Indians: 5 Slots
Mumbai Indians have five remaining slots. With a tight squad structure, these slots are likely reserved for Indian players or one overseas backup at most.
Trending Photos