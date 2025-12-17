Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2996923https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2026-auction-shockers-top-10-surprising-unsold-players-from-csks-devon-conway-to-dcs-jake-fraser-mcgurk-2996923
NewsPhotosIPL 2026 Auction Shockers: Top 10 Surprising Unsold Players - From CSK's Devon Conway To DC's Jake Fraser-McGurk
photoDetails

IPL 2026 Auction Shockers: Top 10 Surprising Unsold Players - From CSK's Devon Conway To DC's Jake Fraser-McGurk

The IPL 2026 mini auction delivered unexpected twists as several high-profile international stars went unsold despite strong T20 credentials. From Jamie Smith and Jonny Bairstow to Devon Conway and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, franchises prioritised balance, budgets, and domestic depth over reputation. This listicle breaks down the top 10 surprising unsold players, explores why teams passed on proven names, and explains the evolving IPL auction strategy. A must-read for fans tracking IPL 2026 trends, team building philosophies, and the future of overseas stars in the league.

Updated:Dec 17, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Jamie Smith

1/10
1. Jamie Smith

England’s explosive wicketkeeper batter went unsold despite a T20 strike rate above 144. His age, versatility, and Hundred success made this one of the biggest IPL 2026 auction surprises. (Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

2. Jonny Bairstow

2/10
2. Jonny Bairstow

A proven IPL performer with recent T20 form, Bairstow’s unsold status underlined franchises prioritising role-specific needs over experience in the mini auction.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

3. Devon Conway

3/10
3. Devon Conway

Over 1,000 IPL runs at elite consistency, yet no bids. Conway’s omission showed how limited opener slots and overseas balance reshaped IPL auction strategy in 2026.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

4. Michael Bracewell

4/10
4. Michael Bracewell

A genuine all-rounder with power-hitting and wicket-taking ability, Bracewell’s snub puzzled many teams needing middle-order depth and sixth-bowling options.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

5. Shai Hope

5/10
5. Shai Hope

West Indies’ most consistent batter across formats in 2025, Hope missed out as teams leaned toward explosive profiles over stability in T20 auctions.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

6. Jake Fraser-McGurk

6/10
6. Jake Fraser-McGurk

One of the most destructive young batters in world cricket, his unsold fate highlighted how base price and team combinations can trump raw potential.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

7. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

7/10
7. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

A mystery spinner with global T20 pedigree, Mujeeb found no buyers as franchises doubled down on Indian spinners and pace-heavy attacks.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

8. Maheesh Theekshana

8/10
8. Maheesh Theekshana

Despite powerplay control and IPL experience, Theekshana’s absence reflected the shrinking demand for specialist overseas spinners in 2026.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

9. Daryl Mitchell

9/10
9. Daryl Mitchell

A dependable New Zealand all-rounder, Mitchell’s unsold tag pointed to teams favouring multi-skill uncapped Indians over capped overseas options.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

10. Alzarri Joseph

10/10
10. Alzarri Joseph

Express pace still did not guarantee a contract. Joseph’s snub showed how economy rates and recent form now outweigh raw speed in IPL auctions.(Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us
IPL 2026 auction unsold playerssurprising unsold players IPL 2026IPL 2026 mini auction shockersJamie Smith unsold IPLJonny Bairstow unsold IPL 2026Devon Conway IPL auctionIPL auction overseas players unsoldIPL 2026 auction analysisbiggest IPL auction surprisesunsold stars IPL 2026IPL auction trends 2026why players go unsold in IPLIPL 2026 team strategyIPL mini auction highlightsforeign players unsold IPLIPL auction tactical shiftIPL 2026 newsIPL auction latest updatesT20 stars unsold IPLIPL auction player snubsIPL 2026 squad buildingIPL auction domestic focusoverseas quota IPLIPL 2026 expert analysisIPL auction explainedunsold big names IPLIPL auction predictions impactIPL franchise strategy 2026IPL auction key takeawaysIPL 2026 cricket news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026: Full Squads Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, LSG, GT, RR, PBKS, DC, SRH - In Pics
camera icon10
title
Cameron Green
Top 10 Most Expensive Buys At IPL 2026 Auction From KKR, CSK, SRH, LSG, GT, RR: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Veer And... - In Pics
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 Auction
Meet Most Expensive Uncapped Players Ever In IPL History; Two Stars Combined Got Higher Than Rishabh Pant In 2026: From Prashant Veer To Avesh Khan : Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Tourist place visa free
World's Top 'Visa-Free' Islands For Indians To Visit In 2026 - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Year Ender 2025
Year Ender 2025: From Enrique Iglesias In Mumbai To Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala Stage, Indian Music Moments That Made Waves Globally