IPL 2026 Auction Targets: Who Will CSK, RR, KKR, GT, LSG, SRH, PBKS, RCB, DC & MI Buy?

The IPL 2026 mini-auction, set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, promises high drama after a thrilling retention day that reshaped every franchise. With major names like Andre Russell, Sanju Samson, and Ravi Bishnoi released, teams face critical gaps in top-order batting, pace attack, spin options, and all-rounder slots. Chennai Super Kings aim to rebuild after a last-place finish, while Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders plan aggressive squad overhauls. Lucknow, SRH, and Gujarat Titans will focus on strategic reinforcements. Mumbai Indians, with the smallest purse, will make selective buys. This auction will define IPL 2026 title contenders and franchise balance.