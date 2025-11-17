IPL 2026 Auction Targets: Who Will CSK, RR, KKR, GT, LSG, SRH, PBKS, RCB, DC & MI Buy?
The IPL 2026 mini-auction, set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, promises high drama after a thrilling retention day that reshaped every franchise. With major names like Andre Russell, Sanju Samson, and Ravi Bishnoi released, teams face critical gaps in top-order batting, pace attack, spin options, and all-rounder slots. Chennai Super Kings aim to rebuild after a last-place finish, while Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders plan aggressive squad overhauls. Lucknow, SRH, and Gujarat Titans will focus on strategic reinforcements. Mumbai Indians, with the smallest purse, will make selective buys. This auction will define IPL 2026 title contenders and franchise balance.
1. CSK’s Full Squad Reset Demands Top-All-Rounder Focus
Chennai Super Kings released major players including Pathirana, Ravindra, Curran, and Hooda. CSK must target both domestic and overseas all-rounders, plus death-over specialists, to rebuild after last season’s last-place finish.
2. Rajasthan Royals Prioritize Top-Order Batters & Spin Options
Trading Sanju Samson for Jadeja and Curran strengthens all-rounders but leaves RR weak in top-order batting and spin. Auction targets include a new captain and wicketkeeper-batter.
3. KKR to Use Highest Purse for Complete Squad Overhaul
KKR released Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, and key openers. Rebuilding pace, spin, and batting depth is essential, making experienced top-order batters and overseas quicks their top auction priorities.
4. Gujarat Titans Focus on Selective Reinforcements
With the third-lowest purse, GT’s minimal releases leave gaps for a backup pacer and a power-hitting all-rounder. Their spin unit and top-order remain solid, emphasizing precision buying over bulk acquisitions.
5. LSG Eyes Spin & Domestic All-Rounders
Lucknow Super Giants release of Ravi Bishnoi and domestic players means spin options and versatile Indian all-rounders are crucial. Mohammed Shami’s arrival strengthens the pace department, giving LSG a balanced approach.
6. SRH Needs Quality Wrist Spin & Domestic Batting Depth
Sunrisers Hyderabad retained batting stars but lost Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, and domestic batters. Their auction focus will be wrist spin, a Shami replacement, and versatile domestic players to boost playoff chances.
7. Punjab Kings Seek Aggressive Overseas All-Rounder
With runners-up finish last season, PBKS released Glenn Maxwell and need a foreign all-rounder for middle-order stability. Backup pacers will also be targeted while maintaining a strong core.
8. RCB Prefers Fine-Tuning Over Major Restructuring
Royal Challengers Bangalore made minimal releases, including Livingstone and Ngidi. Auction priorities are a domestic top-order batter and a versatile all-rounder, preserving a winning squad while strengthening key slots.
9. Delhi Capitals Need Experienced Openers & Reliable Pacers
Releases like Faf du Plessis and Mustafizur Rahman leave DC vulnerable in the top and pace attack. Key targets are experienced opening batters and dependable domestic quicks to avoid another mid-table finish.
10. Mumbai Indians Operate on Minimal Purse with Strategic Buys
With the smallest purse (₹2.75 crore) and only five open slots, MI’s auction strategy is tactical: a backup spinner and utility pacer, leveraging recent trades to maintain competitiveness without overspending.
