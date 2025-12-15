IPL 2026 Auction Top Targets For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of New Season - Check In Pics
The stage is set for the much-anticipated IPL 2026 mini-auction, set to be held on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Unlike a mega-auction, this one-day mini IPL auction focuses on filling gaps rather than full rebuilds, with teams aiming to bolster their cores for the upcoming 19th edition of the cash-rich league.
With big names like Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Ravi Bishnoi, and Venkatesh Iyer going under the hammer, and with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) holding the largest purse, expect fireworks and record-breaking bids during the IPL 2026 mini-auction.
Here's a breakdown of what each of the 10 teams desperately needs heading into the IPL 2026 auction and upcoming season:
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Despite the shrewd acquisition of Sanju Samson, the trade of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran leaves a massive void in the lower-middle order and all-rounder department of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. CSK desperately needs a world-class lower-order finisher/all-rounder to bridge the gap to MS Dhoni at the end, and a quality Indian spinner to pair with Noor Ahmed on the Chepauk track. They also need a quality backup of Nathan Ellis in the fast bowling department. Top Targets: Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Matheesha Pathirana (buy-back), Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Anrich Nortje Purse remaining: INR 43.40 crore out of INR 125 crore; Slots remaining: 9 (4 overseas) (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Delhi Capitals (DC)
The Capitals have a competitive core but a shaky top-order, especially after releasing both Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. DC desperately needs two explosive openers (both Indian and overseas options are on the cards) and a dependable Indian backup spinner. They also require back-ups for the injury-prone T Natarajan and Mitchell Starc, who will enter IPL 2026 after a potentially heavy workload for Australia in the Ashes. Top Targets: Jonny Bairstow, Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Quinton de Kock, Prithvi Shaw, Akash Deep, Jacob Duffy Purse remaining: INR 21.80 crore out of INR 125 crore, Slots remaining: 8 (5 overseas) (Pic credit: IANS)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
With the largest auction purse (INR 64.3 crore) and a major rehaul, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is looking to redefine their core, especially after the retirement of Andre Russell and the release of Venkatesh Iyer. KKR desperately needs a premium overseas all-rounder to replace Russell, two dependable openers (one of whom should be a wicketkeeper), and a strike overseas pacer to support their Indian fast bowlers. Top Targets: Cameron Green, Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Ben Duckett, Matheesha Pathirana, Matt Henry Purse remaining: INR 64.30 crore out of INR 125 crore, Slots remaining: 13 (6 overseas) (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
LSG has a robust batting group but they need to fill the void left by their premier spinner, Ravi Bishnoi, and add a reliable overseas fast-bowling option to complement their local talent. They also need a middle-order all-rounder-finisher. Top Targets: Liam Livingstone, Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Holder, Will O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Rahul Chahar Purse remaining: INR 22.95 crore out of INR 125 crore; Slots remaining: 6 (4 overseas) (Pic credit: IANS)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a solid core but need to future-proof their squad with good backups and address the perennial need for a quality spinner and a left-arm pacer. RCB need an overseas fast-bowling back-up for Josh Hazlewood, who is currently injured, and a reserve middle-order batter to replace Livingstone, who was released. The franchise may also look for a left-arm pace back-up for Yash Dayal, who has been out of competitive action since IPL 2025 and recently sat out the UPT20 league. Top Targets: Venkatesh Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Gerald Coetzee, Mustafizur Rahman, Akash Madhwal, Matt Henry Purse remaining: INR 16.40 crore out of INR 125 crore; Slots remaining: 8 (2 overseas) (Pic credit: IANS)
Mumbai Indians (MI)
With the least purse remaining (INR 2.75 crore) and most slots filled, MI will be hunting for high-value, base-price, role-specific players. They need backup Indian players and an overseas wicketkeeper/opener for flexibility. Top Targets: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Akash Madhwal Purse remaining: INR 2.75 crore out of INR 125 crore; Slots remaining: 5 (1 overseas) (Pic credit: IANS)
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Having retained a strong core, PBKS needs to find an overseas pacer for death-over support and bolster their Indian middle-order depth. Punjab need a disruptive option like Josh Inglis, who was released after confirming only partial availability for IPL 2026, along with additional spin-bowling resources - including an overseas all-rounder to fill the void left by Glenn Maxwell - could be on their radar, while a back-up overseas fast bowler may also be considered. Top Targets: Matt Henry, Gerald Coetzee, Michael Bracewell, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mayank Agarwal Purse remaining: INR 11.50 crore out of INR 125 crore; Slots remaining: 4 (2 overseas) (Pic credit: IANS)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are likely to target an experienced spinner to partner Zeeshan Ansari or Harsh Dubey, along with a seasoned fast bowler to fill the void left by Md Shami's trade to LSG. Bowlers known for their defensive prowess could be high on their wishlist, while the franchise may also explore options among all rounders and middle-order batters after parting ways with Wiaan Mulder and Abhinav Manohar. Top Targets: Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi, Anrich Nortje, Umesh Yadav, Akash Deep Purse remaining: INR 25.50 crore out of INR 125 crore; Slots remaining: 10 (2 overseas) (Pic credit: IANS)
Gujarat Titans (GT)
GT has a decent lineup but needs an explosive middle-order batter and a quality overseas pacer to cover their bases. GT traded Sherfane Rutherford to MI ahead of the IPL 2026 auction while Rahul Tewatia is working his way back from injury and has not played any competitive cricket since IPL 2025. Top Targets: Liam Livingstone, Matt Henry, Gerald Coetzee, Michael Bracewell Purse remaining: INR 12.90 crore out of INR 125 crore; Slots remaining: 5 (4 overseas) (Pic credit: IANS)
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Despite acquiring Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, the Rajasthan Royals need a genuine wrist-spinner after releasing both Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. If they don't have enough money to secure a proven Indian wrist spinner, they could turn to emerging options such as Yash Punja, the tall Karnataka leg-spinner who has served as a support bowler for them. Top Targets: Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Akash Deep, Ashok Sharma Purse remaining: INR 16.05 crore out of INR 125 crore; Slots remaining: 9 (1 overseas) (Pic credit: IANS)
