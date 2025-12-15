IPL 2026 Auction Top Targets For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of New Season - Check In Pics

photoDetails

The stage is set for the much-anticipated IPL 2026 mini-auction, set to be held on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Unlike a mega-auction, this one-day mini IPL auction focuses on filling gaps rather than full rebuilds, with teams aiming to bolster their cores for the upcoming 19th edition of the cash-rich league.



With big names like Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Ravi Bishnoi, and Venkatesh Iyer going under the hammer, and with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) holding the largest purse, expect fireworks and record-breaking bids during the IPL 2026 mini-auction.



Here's a breakdown of what each of the 10 teams desperately needs heading into the IPL 2026 auction and upcoming season: