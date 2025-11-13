IPL 2026 Auction: Who Will Delhi Capitals Release and Retain? Full DC Probable Retention List Revealed

photoDetails

english

2983577

Delhi Capitals have announced their IPL 2026 retention and release list ahead of the mini auction. After a mixed IPL 2025 campaign, DC decided to retain key performers like Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and Tristan Stubbs, while releasing underperformers including T Natarajan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Donovan Ferreira. The franchise aims to rebuild a balanced squad under Faf du Plessis’ leadership with a strong Indian core and impactful overseas players. With trade buzz around KL Rahul to KKR adding excitement, fans eagerly await DC’s strategy in the IPL 2026 auction as they target a long-awaited playoff comeback.