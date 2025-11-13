Advertisement
IPL 2026 Auction: Who Will Delhi Capitals Release and Retain? Full DC Probable Retention List Revealed
IPL 2026 Auction: Who Will Delhi Capitals Release and Retain? Full DC Probable Retention List Revealed

Delhi Capitals have announced their IPL 2026 retention and release list ahead of the mini auction. After a mixed IPL 2025 campaign, DC decided to retain key performers like Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and Tristan Stubbs, while releasing underperformers including T Natarajan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Donovan Ferreira. The franchise aims to rebuild a balanced squad under Faf du Plessis’ leadership with a strong Indian core and impactful overseas players. With trade buzz around KL Rahul to KKR adding excitement, fans eagerly await DC’s strategy in the IPL 2026 auction as they target a long-awaited playoff comeback.

Updated:Nov 13, 2025, 08:40 AM IST
1. Delhi Capitals Focus on Core Stability Ahead of IPL 2026

1. Delhi Capitals Focus on Core Stability Ahead of IPL 2026

 

DC are set to retain a strong nucleus of proven performers including Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and Tristan Stubbs, ensuring continuity and leadership strength heading into the IPL 2026 season.

2. Axar Patel Remains Delhi's All-Round Anchor

2. Axar Patel Remains Delhi's All-Round Anchor

 

Axar Patel’s ability to deliver both with bat and ball keeps him indispensable. His tight economy in the middle overs and clutch cameos make him a vital part of DC’s core for 2026.

3. KL Rahul's Trade Buzz Dominates the IPL 2026 Window

3. KL Rahul's Trade Buzz Dominates the IPL 2026 Window

 

Speculation linking KL Rahul to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has gone viral, but Delhi Capitals are reluctant to trade him after a stellar 2025 campaign — 539 runs at 149.72 strike rate speaks volumes.

4. Kuldeep Yadav's Wicket-Taking Consistency Earns Him a Spot

4. Kuldeep Yadav's Wicket-Taking Consistency Earns Him a Spot

 

Kuldeep Yadav continues to be DC’s spin spearhead. His consistency, control, and ability to break partnerships make him an automatic retention for the IPL 2026 auction.

5. Tristan Stubbs Shines as Delhi's Future Finisher

5. Tristan Stubbs Shines as Delhi's Future Finisher

 

Tristan Stubbs’ finishing ability and flexibility as a wicketkeeper-batter make him one of DC’s top priorities. His explosive stroke play has made him central to Delhi’s lower middle order plans.

6. Faf du Plessis' Leadership and Experience Secure His Retention

6. Faf du Plessis' Leadership and Experience Secure His Retention

 

Veteran Faf du Plessis is expected to continue as DC’s captain for IPL 2026. His leadership stability and tactical nous provide the guidance Delhi needs to overcome past inconsistencies.

7. T Natarajan Among Likely Releases After Underwhelming 2025

7. T Natarajan Among Likely Releases After Underwhelming 2025

 

Left-arm seamer T Natarajan struggled with injuries and poor form, conceding heavily in limited opportunities. DC may release him to target a more reliable Indian pacer during the mini-auction.

8. Overseas Shake-Up on the Cards for Delhi Capitals

8. Overseas Shake-Up on the Cards for Delhi Capitals

 

Underperforming overseas names like Jake Fraser-McGurk and Donovan Ferreira are likely to be released, freeing up crucial purse space for more impactful foreign recruits in IPL 2026.

9. Harry Brook's Exit Inevitable After Two-Year IPL Ban

9. Harry Brook's Exit Inevitable After Two-Year IPL Ban

 

English batter Harry Brook, banned for breaching BCCI participation rules, is certain to be released. DC will seek a dynamic overseas replacement to strengthen their top order options.

10. DC's Retention Strategy Signals a Balanced Rebuild

10. DC's Retention Strategy Signals a Balanced Rebuild

 

With a blend of experienced stars and promising youngsters such as Sameer Rizvi, Abhishek Porel, and Ashutosh Sharma, DC’s 2026 vision is clear — a balanced, youthful, and match-ready squad.

 

