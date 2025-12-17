photoDetails

english

2996948

Cameron Green’s record-breaking Rs 25.20 crore deal at the IPL 2026 auction made him the most expensive overseas player in league history, but it was his personal life that added emotional depth to the headlines. His relationship with fiancé Emily Redwood, a Perth-based dietician and PhD scholar, captivated fans searching beyond cricket stats. From social media engagement posts to her strong presence at matches, Emily’s influence highlights the modern athlete’s balance of performance and personal support. Together, they represent the new-age IPL story where money, fame, fitness, and love intersect seamlessly.