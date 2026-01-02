IPL 2026 Best Impact Player Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics

photoDetails

english

3002523

After the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi, all ten franchises have finalised their best possible squads for the upcoming season. The much-awaited IPL 2026 will kick off on March 26 and the teams are already plotting how to use their "12th Man" - the Impact Player in the best possible manner to get the desired results.



Entering its fourth season, the Impact Player rule has evolved from a novelty to a critical tactical weapon and teams are moving away from "bits-and-pieces" substitutions to "Specialist Impact Players".



Here are the best Impact Player options for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR and other teams for IPL 2026 season:

