IPL 2026 best impact player options for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal and... check full list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to evolve and the "Impact Player" rule has become a pivotal tactical weapon. Entering its fourth season, the Impact Player rule has evolved from a novelty to a critical tactical weapon and teams are moving away from "bits-and-pieces" substitutions to "specialist Impact players". These key players can single-handedly alter the course of a match as an impact sub.

Ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2026, which will kick off on March 26, the teams are meticulously planning to use their "12th Man" - the Impact Player in the best possible manner to get the desired results.

Based on squad compositions, recent player form, and strategic fit; here are the best Impact Player options for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR and other teams for IPL 2026 season: