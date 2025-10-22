Advertisement
IPL 2026 Captaincy Status: Pat Cummins Leads Confidently, Sanju Samson Eyes Exit, Rishabh Pant Doubtful - Check All Teams Update
IPL 2026 Captaincy Status: Pat Cummins Leads Confidently, Sanju Samson Eyes Exit, Rishabh Pant Doubtful - Check All Teams Update

As the IPL 2026 season approaches, franchise leadership stories are creating major buzz across the league. Several teams are sticking with proven captains, while others face uncertainty due to trades, injuries, and management reshuffles. 

Updated:Oct 22, 2025, 09:43 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Pat Cummins

1/10
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins is set to continue leading SRH after steering the franchise to a strong 2025 season. His composed leadership, effective bowling changes, and big-match temperament have earned him the franchise’s full confidence. SRH see no reason to alter a settled setup ahead of IPL 2026.

Mumbai Indians (MI) - Hardik Pandya

2/10
Mumbai Indians (MI) - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya remains the Mumbai Indians’ first-choice captain despite mixed results in 2025. The management continues to back his leadership style and believes he can bring balance between youth and experience. MI may make squad tweaks, but Hardik’s role as skipper is secure.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Ajinkya Rahane (Unlikely)

3/10
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Ajinkya Rahane (Unlikely)

Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership future with KKR looks uncertain. Although he brought calmness and structure in 2025, the franchise is reportedly exploring younger captaincy options like Venkatesh Iyer. With the mega auction ahead, a change at the top seems likely.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Rajat Patidar

4/10
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar led RCB to clinch their maiden IPL title with maturity in 2025. His composed batting and calm mindset impressed the management. Patidar will surely retain the captaincy and guide RCB’s new era.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Shreyas Iyer

5/10
Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer’s appointment as PBKS captain brought much-needed direction to the franchise. His aggressive yet strategic leadership style helped the team rebuild around consistency. The management sees him as a long-term leader and is likely to persist with him for IPL 2026.

Delhi Capitals (DC) - Axar Patel (Unlikely)

6/10
Delhi Capitals (DC) - Axar Patel (Unlikely)

Axar Patel took charge during a rebuilding phase for DC, but results didn’t go as expected. Axar’s continuation as captain remains uncertain going into IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Ruturaj Gaikwad

7/10
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is firmly established as CSK’s next-generation leader. His calm approach, tactical maturity, and consistent performances have earned him MS Dhoni’s full backing. Barring injury or trade surprises, Ruturaj is certain to continue as captain for IPL 2026.

Gujarat Titans (GT) - Shubman Gill

8/10
Gujarat Titans (GT) - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill’s leadership journey continues with GT. He’s grown into his role, balancing batting responsibilities with captaincy. The franchise believes he represents their long-term vision, and with key core players retained, GT are unlikely to make any leadership changes.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Rishabh Pant (Doubtful)

9/10
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Rishabh Pant (Doubtful)

Rishabh Pant was the most expensive buy of IPL history but his performance was not upto team's requirement and maybe the management may look another leadership option to give Pant free hand on field for his improved performance. 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Sanju Samson (Trade Rumours)

10/10
Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Sanju Samson (Trade Rumours)

Sanju Samson’s future at Rajasthan Royals has become the biggest talking point ahead of IPL 2026. Reports suggest he’s requested a release or trade after differences with team management. Multiple teams, including CSK and DC, are monitoring his situation closely.  

