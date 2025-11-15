IPL 2026 Confirmed Trade List For CSK, MI, RR, LSG, DC Ahead Of Auction: Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami To Ravindra Jadeja - Check In Pics
The IPL 2026 trade window has delivered some of the biggest and most unexpected player movements in recent seasons. From long-serving stars switching allegiances to young talents returning to their former franchises, the trade period has reshaped multiple squads ahead of the tournament. Here is an improved, crisp, and professionally rewritten version of all confirmed trades:
Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will represent Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL season following a high-profile trade. After 12 seasons with CSK and over 250 IPL appearances, Jadeja makes a major move. As part of the trade, his league fee has been revised from INR 18 crore to INR 14 crore.
Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson will now don the CSK jersey in IPL 2026. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter moves at his existing league fee of INR 18 crore. Samson has played 177 IPL matches and CSK will be the third franchise of his career, after RR and Delhi Capitals (2016–2017).
Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals (RR)
England all-rounder Sam Curran has been traded from CSK to RR at his existing fee of INR 2.4 crore. With 64 IPL matches under his belt, Curran now joins his third franchise—having previously represented Punjab Kings and CSK.
Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami will represent Lucknow Super Giants after a successful trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Shami, acquired by SRH for INR 10 crore in 2025, moves at the same fee. With 119 IPL matches behind him, the Purple Cap winner of 2023 (28 wickets) brings immense experience to LSG.
Mayank Markande to Mumbai Indians (MI)
Leg-spinner Mayank Markande returns to his first IPL home, Mumbai Indians, through a trade from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He joins MI at his existing fee of INR 30 lakh. Markande previously represented MI in 2018, 2019 and 2022, and has 37 wickets from 37 IPL matches.
Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar has been traded to LSG from Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of INR 30 lakh. Arjun made his IPL debut for MI in 2023 after being picked at the 2021 auction.
Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals (DC)
Left-handed batter Nitish Rana will now represent the Delhi Capitals following a trade from the Rajasthan Royals. He continues at his existing fee of INR 4.2 crore. Rana, with over 100 IPL matches, captained KKR in 2023 when Shreyas Iyer was injured.
Donovan Ferreira to Rajasthan Royals (RR)
South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira returns to Rajasthan Royals, his first IPL franchise, in a trade from Delhi Capitals. His fee has been revised from INR 75 lakh to INR 1 crore as part of the agreement.
Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians (MI)
Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur makes a homecoming to the Mumbai Indians after being traded by Lucknow Super Giants. Picked earlier as an injury replacement for INR 2 crore, Thakur played 10 games for LSG in IPL 2025. MI now becomes his next stop in a familiar blue jersey.
Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians (MI)
West Indies power-hitter Sherfane Rutherford has joined MI from the Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of IPL 2026. He moves at his existing fee of INR 2.6 crore. Rutherford scored 291 runs in IPL 2025 at a blistering strike rate of 157.29, making him a valuable middle-order addition for MI.
