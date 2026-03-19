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NewsPhotosIPL 2026: From Rohit Sharma to Suresh Raina - Veteran IPL stars who never won Orange Cap - In Pics
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IPL 2026: From Rohit Sharma to Suresh Raina - Veteran IPL stars who never won Orange Cap - In Pics

Several legendary IPL batsmen including Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers and Shikhar Dhawan have never won the Orange Cap despite being among the highest run-scorers in league history. This analysis explains how batting position, role, and lack of one extraordinary season prevented them from topping seasonal charts. With IPL 2026 approaching, the trend continues to favor aggressive openers who maximize powerplay scoring. The Orange Cap remains a metric of peak seasonal dominance rather than long-term greatness, highlighting the evolving dynamics of T20 batting and why consistency alone is not enough to secure the award.

Updated:Mar 19, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
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Rohit Sharma’s consistency without peak domination

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Rohit Sharma’s consistency without peak domination

Rohit Sharma, among IPL’s highest run-scorers, has never had a single season where he completely dominated the charts, with his best being 538 runs in 2013 despite long-term consistency. Photo Credit - X

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Shikhar Dhawan’s near-misses define his IPL career

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Shikhar Dhawan’s near-misses define his IPL career

Shikhar Dhawan has consistently finished among top scorers, especially in 2020 and 2021, but narrowly missed the Orange Cap due to competition from peak performers in those specific IPL seasons. Photo Credit - X

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MS Dhoni’s finisher role limited big seasonal totals

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MS Dhoni’s finisher role limited big seasonal totals

MS Dhoni’s lower-order role as a finisher meant fewer balls faced per innings, making it statistically difficult to accumulate the 600+ runs typically required to win the Orange Cap. Photo Credit - X

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AB de Villiers sacrificed volume for impact

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AB de Villiers sacrificed volume for impact

AB de Villiers often batted in the middle order, prioritizing strike rate and match-winning impact over volume, which reduced his chances of topping cumulative run charts in a single IPL season. Photo Credit - X

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Suresh Raina’s 400-run consistency wasn’t enough

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Suresh Raina’s 400-run consistency wasn’t enough

Suresh Raina delivered remarkable consistency with multiple 400+ run seasons, but lacked one exceptional season where he outscored all competitors, which is crucial for Orange Cap success. Photo Credit - X

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Ajinkya Rahane’s anchor role reduced scoring spikes

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Ajinkya Rahane’s anchor role reduced scoring spikes

Ajinkya Rahane played the anchor role in most IPL seasons, focusing on stability rather than aggressive scoring, which limited his ability to reach the highest seasonal run tally. Photo Credit - X

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Openers dominate Orange Cap races historically

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Openers dominate Orange Cap races historically

Most Orange Cap winners are top-order batters or openers, as they face maximum deliveries, giving them a structural advantage over middle-order legends like Dhoni and AB de Villiers. Photo Credit - X

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Sehwag, Gambhir and Yuvraj also feature in the list

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Sehwag, Gambhir and Yuvraj also feature in the list

Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and Yuvraj Singh were explosive match-winners, but never had a season where they outscored the entire league despite strong individual performances. Photo Credit - X

 

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