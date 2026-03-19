IPL 2026: From Rohit Sharma to Suresh Raina - Veteran IPL stars who never won Orange Cap - In Pics

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Several legendary IPL batsmen including Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers and Shikhar Dhawan have never won the Orange Cap despite being among the highest run-scorers in league history. This analysis explains how batting position, role, and lack of one extraordinary season prevented them from topping seasonal charts. With IPL 2026 approaching, the trend continues to favor aggressive openers who maximize powerplay scoring. The Orange Cap remains a metric of peak seasonal dominance rather than long-term greatness, highlighting the evolving dynamics of T20 batting and why consistency alone is not enough to secure the award.