IPL 2026: Full list of top players missing this season from RCB, MI, CSK, KKR, SRH, GT, LSG, RR, PBKS, DC

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IPL 2026 marks a major transition phase with several big-name players missing across all teams. From Andre Russell’s retirement to Glenn Maxwell opting out and multiple stars going unsold, franchises are shifting towards youth and long-term planning. This team-wise breakdown highlights the biggest absentees, reasons behind their exits, and key auction trends shaping the league. With overseas availability concerns and evolving team strategies, IPL 2026 could redefine squad building for future seasons. Understanding these changes offers crucial insight into how teams are adapting to modern T20 demands and why experience is no longer the primary selection factor.