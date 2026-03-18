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NewsPhotosIPL 2026: Full list of top players missing this season from RCB, MI, CSK, KKR, SRH, GT, LSG, RR, PBKS, DC
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IPL 2026: Full list of top players missing this season from RCB, MI, CSK, KKR, SRH, GT, LSG, RR, PBKS, DC

IPL 2026 marks a major transition phase with several big-name players missing across all teams. From Andre Russell’s retirement to Glenn Maxwell opting out and multiple stars going unsold, franchises are shifting towards youth and long-term planning. This team-wise breakdown highlights the biggest absentees, reasons behind their exits, and key auction trends shaping the league. With overseas availability concerns and evolving team strategies, IPL 2026 could redefine squad building for future seasons. Understanding these changes offers crucial insight into how teams are adapting to modern T20 demands and why experience is no longer the primary selection factor.

Updated:Mar 18, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Andre Russell’s exit marks end of an era

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Andre Russell’s exit marks end of an era

Andre Russell’s retirement after 12 IPL seasons leaves a massive void in KKR’s middle order. His shift to a “Power Coach” role reflects a broader IPL trend of legends transitioning into mentoring positions. Photo Credit - X

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Ravichandran Ashwin retires from all cricket

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Ravichandran Ashwin retires from all cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin’s absence is both emotional and tactical for CSK, given his experience and control in middle overs. His retirement signals the end of a generation that defined Chennai’s bowling identity. Photo Credit - X

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Delhi Capitals (DC) – Faf du Plessis chooses PSL over IPL

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Delhi Capitals (DC) – Faf du Plessis chooses PSL over IPL

Faf du Plessis skipping IPL 2026 to play PSL highlights changing global league priorities. It also raises concerns about IPL’s scheduling overlap and how franchises handle overseas player availability going forward. Photo Credit - X

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Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Glenn Maxwell opts out after release

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Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Glenn Maxwell opts out after release

Glenn Maxwell’s absence reflects inconsistency concerns and shifting franchise strategies. Despite his match-winning ability, PBKS moving on signals a preference for reliability over high-risk, high-reward overseas all-rounders. Photo Credit - X

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Mumbai Indians (MI) – Jonny Bairstow goes unsold

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Mumbai Indians (MI) – Jonny Bairstow goes unsold

Jonny Bairstow’s failure to attract bids despite his explosive reputation underlines how quickly market value can drop. Teams are leaning towards younger wicketkeeper-batters offering long-term value and flexibility. Photo Credit - X

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Gujarat Titans (GT) – Vijay Shankar remains unsold

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Gujarat Titans (GT) – Vijay Shankar remains unsold

Vijay Shankar’s continued absence from team plans reflects the IPL’s declining patience for inconsistent domestic all-rounders, especially when younger Indian talent is delivering stronger performances under pressure. Photo Credit - X

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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – Deepak Hooda misses out again

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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – Deepak Hooda misses out again
Deepak Hooda going unsold highlights form-related concerns and intense competition among Indian middle-order batters. His exclusion suggests franchises are prioritising current performance metrics over past international experience. Photo Credit - X
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Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Maheesh Theekshana not picked

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Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Maheesh Theekshana not picked

Maheesh Theekshana’s absence reflects changing spin dynamics in IPL squads. Teams now prefer versatile spinners who can bat or adapt across phases, reducing demand for single-skill specialists. Photo Credit - X

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – Liam Livingstone released

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – Liam Livingstone released

Liam Livingstone’s release by RCB, despite his power-hitting ability, signals a recalibration of team balance. Franchises are now valuing consistency and role clarity over explosive but unpredictable performances. Photo Credit - X

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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Adam Zampa goes unsold

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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Adam Zampa goes unsold

Adam Zampa’s absence underlines the limited demand for overseas leg-spinners unless they offer additional batting depth. Teams are prioritising flexibility, especially in high-pressure knockout scenarios. Photo Credit - X

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