IPL 2026 head coaches for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: Stephen Fleming, Andy Flower, Ashish Nehra and... check full list
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 approaches, all 10 franchises have finalised their coaching set-ups ahead of what promises to be another thrilling T20 spectacle. With mega-auctions, new strategies, and the ever-evolving landscape of T20 cricket, one of the most crucial elements for any team's success is its leadership in the dugout: the head coach.
The much-awaited IPL 2026 will kick off on March 26 and head coaches will be the backbone of team strategy - shaping game plans, managing player workloads, and guiding squads through the ups and downs of the long IPL season. Notably, most head coaches have been retained from previous seasons, with notable changes at Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.
Here's the complete and updated list of head coaches of all 10 teams for the upcoming IPL 2026 season:
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Stephen Fleming
Stephen Fleming, the evergreen Kiwi, enters his 18th season as head coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a tenure that's synonymous with yellow-clad dominance. Fleming, the longest-serving IPL coach, who have led them to multiple titles, is set to continue his reign with the Chennai-based franchise for the 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS/CSK)
Mumbai Indians (MI) - Mahela Jayawardene
The former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene stays on for another term as head coach of Mumbai Indians for another crack at the glory. After a brief hiatus, Jayawardene's 2025 comeback stabilised the five-time champions MI post a lean patch and he will look to end the title drought in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Andy Flower
Andy Flower, the Zimbabwean legend and ex-England coach, is set to continue as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach during the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His tactical acumen helped RCB win their maiden IPL title during the 2025 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Abhishek Nayar
Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) Champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed Abhishek Nayar as the new head coach of the team ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Nayar succeeds Chandrakant Pandit following the conclusion of the IPL 2025 campaign. Notably, Nayar had joined KKR last year as support staff after he was removed as assistant coach of the Indian team. (Pic credit: KKR)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Kumar Sangakkara
Rajasthan Royals have appointed Kumar Sangakkara as the head coach of the franchise for the IPL 2026 season, in addition to continuing his role as Director of Cricket. Sangakkara, who replaced Rahul Dravid, previously served as head coach of the Royals from 2021 to 2024, a period that marked a clear rise in the team’s performance and consistency. Under his leadership, the Royals reached the IPL 2022 final and returned to the playoffs in 2024, reaffirming the Royals' status as one of the most consistently competitive sides over the period. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Gujarat Titans (GT) - Ashish Nehra
IPL winning coach Ashish Nehra is all set to continue his tenure at Gujarat Titans. Under Nehra's coaching, Gujarat Titans have done well in the last few years and will look to win another title during the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Ricky Ponting
Australia's triple World Cup winner Ricky Ponting is all set to continue as Punjab Kings coach after the successful 2025 season, where PBKS finally broke their playoff jinx after years of inconsistency. Retained for 2026, Ponting's auction strategy will focus on moving one step ahead and win maiden IPL title for Punjab Kings. (Pic credit: IANS)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Daniel Vettori
Daniel Vettori, the former Black Caps skipper, is all set to remain head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Under Vettori's coaching, SRH have played an exciting brand of cricket in the last few years. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Delhi Capitals (DC) - Hemang Badani
Under Hemang Badani's coaching, Delhi Capitals (DC) had a terrific start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with four wins on the trot. However, the Axar Patel-led DC failed to continue their winning momentum and eventually failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. However, Badani is set to continue as head coach of Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Justin Langer
Former Australia coach Justin Langer remains in charge of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with Bharat Arun joining as the new bowling coach and Carl Crowe as spin consultant for IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Trending Photos