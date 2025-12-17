IPL 2026: How Do Gujarat Titans Look After Auction For The New Season?
Gujarat Titans had a low-key IPL 2026 mini auction, making just five purchases while retaining their core squad. Here's how their squad looks ahead of the start of the 2026 season.
GT at IPL 2026 Mini Auction
Gujarat Titans had a quiet IPL 2026 mini auction, making only five purchases. With most of their core already intact, GT focused on selective reinforcements rather than aggressive bidding, entering the auction with a purse of Rs 12.90 crore.
Biggest Buy - Jason Holder
GT’s biggest investment was Jason Holder, whom they signed for Rs 7 crore. The West Indies all-rounder brings experience, leadership, and balance to both bat and ball, especially in high-pressure situations.
Overseas Additions & Depth
The Titans also picked Tom Banton for Rs 2 crore, strengthening their batting options. Luke Wood was added for Rs 75 lakh to provide a left-arm pace option, while Prithviraj Yarra came in as a domestic fast-bowling backup.
Domestic Reinforcements
GT invested in Indian talent by acquiring Ashok Sharma for ₹90 lakh. The focus on domestic players reflects GT’s long-term strategy of building a sustainable squad rather than relying solely on overseas stars.
Retained Core Remains Strong
Gujarat Titans retained a strong core led by Shubman Gill. Key players like Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Rahul Tewatia ensure stability across departments.
Key Concerns from Last Season
Despite finishing strong in the league stage last season, GT’s middle-order struggles and a late slump raised concerns. Players like Washington Sundar and Shahrukh Khan will need to deliver more consistently in IPL 2026.
Final Verdict - How GT Shapes Up
Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood
