NewsPhotosIPL 2026: How Do Lucknow Super Giants Look After Auction For The New Season?
photoDetails

IPL 2026: How Do Lucknow Super Giants Look After Auction For The New Season?

Lucknow Super Giants put together a balanced and competitive squad for IPL 2026 by combining impact overseas signings with a strong Indian core. Here's how their squad looks ahead of the start of the 2026 season. 

Updated:Dec 17, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
LSG at IPL 2026 Auction - Overview

LSG at IPL 2026 Auction - Overview

Lucknow Super Giants entered the IPL 2026 auction with six slots to fill and executed a clear, strategy-driven plan. The franchise focused on strengthening its overseas core, adding pace and all-round depth, while also securing key Indian talents through both auction and trades. 

Big Buy - Josh Inglis Gamble

Big Buy - Josh Inglis Gamble

LSG’s headline signing was Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, bought for a hefty Rs 8.60 crore. Despite being available for only four matches, the franchise backed his explosive batting and adaptability, indicating their intent to maximize impact over availability.

Overseas Reinforcements

Overseas Reinforcements

Wanindu Hasaranga and Anrich Nortje joined LSG at their base price of ₹2 crore each, making them smart value picks. Hasaranga adds wicket-taking ability and batting depth, while Nortje strengthens the pace attack with raw speed and experience.

Indian Auction Picks

Indian Auction Picks

LSG bolstered their Indian core by picking Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary, and Naman Tiwari. These signings provide squad depth and future potential, ensuring balance between experienced stars and emerging domestic talent.

Key Trades - Shami & Arjun

Key Trades - Shami & Arjun

The franchise made headlines in the trading window by acquiring Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar. Shami’s experience adds leadership and control to the bowling unit, while Arjun remains a development prospect with potential utility as a seam-bowling all-rounder.

Probable XI & Team Balance

Probable XI & Team Balance

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram are set to continue as openers, with Rishabh Pant leading the side. The middle order looks solid with Pooran and Badoni, while the bowling attack, featuring Shami, Nortje, Hasaranga, and Mayank Yadav, offers variety and pace.

Final Verdict - LSG’s IPL 2026 Outlook

Final Verdict - LSG’s IPL 2026 Outlook

Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis. 

 

 

