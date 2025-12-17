IPL 2026: How Do Sunrisers Hyderabad Look After Auction For The New Season?
Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the IPL 2026 auction with a healthy purse but chose a conservative approach, banking on a settled first XI. Here's how their squad looks ahead of the start of the 2026 season.
SRH at IPL 2026 Auction - Overview
Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of Rs 25.50 crore and the task of filling 10 slots. With a largely settled first XI, SRH focused on selective buys rather than aggressive bidding, prioritising balance and backups.
Auction Strategy & Spending Pattern
Despite holding the third-largest purse, SRH stayed quiet for most of the auction. Their biggest move came late, when they splurged Rs 13 crore on Liam Livingstone during the accelerated rounds. Overall, SRH signed only two capped players and leaned heavily towards domestic talent.
Batting Firepower for IPL 2026
SRH boast a formidable batting unit. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provide explosive starts, followed by Ishan Kishan at No.3. The middle order is strengthened by Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, and Liam Livingstone, offering depth and finishing power.
Spin Department - Plenty of Options
SRH have assembled a diverse spin attack with Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Amit Kumar, and Krains Fuletra. While not star-studded, this group offers variety and flexibility, especially on slower surfaces.
Pace Attack & Shami Replacement Question
The pace unit is led by Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel, supported by Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, and several uncapped domestic seamers. SRH invested in depth, but replacing Mohammed Shami’s experience and quality remains a key concern.
Squad Depth - Strengths & Risks
SRH have a strong first-choice XII, but limited proven backups. With eight uncapped players added, the team’s success may depend on the fitness and consistency of their core players. Injuries could expose the lack of experienced replacements.
Final Squad - How SRH Look for IPL 2026
Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards.
Trending Photos