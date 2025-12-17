Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2997069https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2026-how-do-sunrisers-hyderabad-look-after-auction-for-the-new-season-2997069
NewsPhotosIPL 2026: How Do Sunrisers Hyderabad Look After Auction For The New Season?
photoDetails

IPL 2026: How Do Sunrisers Hyderabad Look After Auction For The New Season?

Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the IPL 2026 auction with a healthy purse but chose a conservative approach, banking on a settled first XI. Here's how their squad looks ahead of the start of the 2026 season. 

Updated:Dec 17, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
Follow Us

SRH at IPL 2026 Auction - Overview

1/7
SRH at IPL 2026 Auction - Overview

Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of Rs 25.50 crore and the task of filling 10 slots. With a largely settled first XI, SRH focused on selective buys rather than aggressive bidding, prioritising balance and backups.

Follow Us

Auction Strategy & Spending Pattern

2/7
Auction Strategy & Spending Pattern

Despite holding the third-largest purse, SRH stayed quiet for most of the auction. Their biggest move came late, when they splurged Rs 13 crore on Liam Livingstone during the accelerated rounds. Overall, SRH signed only two capped players and leaned heavily towards domestic talent.

Follow Us

Batting Firepower for IPL 2026

3/7
Batting Firepower for IPL 2026

SRH boast a formidable batting unit. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provide explosive starts, followed by Ishan Kishan at No.3. The middle order is strengthened by Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, and Liam Livingstone, offering depth and finishing power.

Follow Us

Spin Department - Plenty of Options

4/7
Spin Department - Plenty of Options

SRH have assembled a diverse spin attack with Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Amit Kumar, and Krains Fuletra. While not star-studded, this group offers variety and flexibility, especially on slower surfaces. 

Follow Us

Pace Attack & Shami Replacement Question

5/7
Pace Attack & Shami Replacement Question

The pace unit is led by Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel, supported by Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, and several uncapped domestic seamers. SRH invested in depth, but replacing Mohammed Shami’s experience and quality remains a key concern.

Follow Us

Squad Depth - Strengths & Risks

6/7
Squad Depth - Strengths & Risks

SRH have a strong first-choice XII, but limited proven backups. With eight uncapped players added, the team’s success may depend on the fitness and consistency of their core players. Injuries could expose the lack of experienced replacements. 

Follow Us

Final Squad - How SRH Look for IPL 2026

7/7
Final Squad - How SRH Look for IPL 2026

Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards.  

Follow Us
SRH IPL 2026 squadSunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 auctionSRH auction analysisSRH squad reviewIPL 2026 SRH teamSRH strengths and weaknessesSRH auction strategySRH batting lineup IPL 2026SRH bowling attack IPL 2026SRH Liam Livingstone signingSRH domestic players IPL 2026Sunrisers Hyderabad season previewIPL 2026 auction recap SRH
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026: Full Squads Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, LSG, GT, RR, PBKS, DC, SRH - In Pics
camera icon10
title
Cameron Green
Top 10 Most Expensive Buys At IPL 2026 Auction From KKR, CSK, SRH, LSG, GT, RR: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Veer And... - In Pics
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 Auction
Meet Most Expensive Uncapped Players Ever In IPL History; Two Stars Combined Got Higher Than Rishabh Pant In 2026: From Prashant Veer To Avesh Khan : Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Tourist place visa free
World's Top 'Visa-Free' Islands For Indians To Visit In 2026 - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Year Ender 2025
Year Ender 2025: From Enrique Iglesias In Mumbai To Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala Stage, Indian Music Moments That Made Waves Globally