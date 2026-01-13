IPL 2026: How Much CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT, RR, DC, PBKS Invested In Foreign Stars - In Pics
The latest IPL spending figures clearly show that teams have taken very different approaches when it comes to overseas players. Some franchises have built their squads around foreign stars, expecting them to play key roles every match, while others have used overseas players mainly as support to a strong Indian core. Here's a breakdown of each team's spending on their foreign players.
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 74.50 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad top the chart with the highest spend on foreign players, clearly committing to international firepower.
Pat Cummins (Rs 18.00 cr), Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23.00 cr), Travis Head (Rs 14.00 cr), Liam Livingstone (Rs 13.00 cr), Ehsan Malinga (Rs 1.20 cr), Kusal Mendis (Rs 0.75 cr), Brydon Carse (Rs 1.00 cr), Jonny Edwards (Rs 3.00 cr)
Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 64.20 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders have built their overseas core around explosive power and bowling variety. Their high foreign spend highlights a strategy centred on overseas players.
Sunil Narine (Rs 12.00 cr), Cameron Green (Rs 25.20 cr), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 18.00 cr), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 9.20 cr), Rachin Ravindra (Rs 2 cr), Finn Allen (Rs 2 cr), Tim Seifert (Rs 1.5 cr), Rovman Powell (Rs 1.5 cr)
Gujarat Titans - Rs 56.25 crore
Gujarat Titans have made a statement with their overseas spending, prioritising elite all-rounders and proven performers.
Jos Buttler (Rs 15.75 cr), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 cr), Rashid Khan (Rs 18.00 cr), Jason Holder (Rs 7.00 cr), Glenn Phillips (Rs 2 cr), Tom Banton (Rs 2.00 cr), Luke Wood (Rs 0.75 cr)
Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 39.75 crore
Lucknow Super Giants have gone heavy on overseas talent, underlining their reliance on foreign stars for both batting firepower and bowling control.
Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21.00 cr), Aiden Markram (Rs 2.00 cr), Mitchell Marsh (Rs 3.40 cr), Anrich Nortje (Rs 2.00 cr), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 2.00 cr), Josh Inglis (Rs 8.60 cr), Matthew Breetzke (Rs 0.75 cr)
Rajasthan Royals - Rs 34.60 crore
Rajasthan Royals continue to back their reputation as talent spotters, blending young overseas prospects with proven international performers.
Jofra Archer (Rs 12.50 cr), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11.00 cr), Kwena Maphaka (Rs 1.50 cr), Nandre Burger (Rs 3.50 cr), Sam Curran (Rs 2.40 cr), Donovan Ferreira (Rs 1.00 cr), Adam Milne (Rs 2.40 cr), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (Rs 30 lakh)
Delhi Capitals - Rs 31.75 crore
Delhi Capitals have spent smartly on overseas resources, focusing on fast-bowling depth and middle-order stability.
Mitchell Starc (Rs 11.75 cr), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10.00 cr), Dilshan Madushanka Chameera (Rs 0.75 cr), Ben Duckett (Rs 2.00 cr), Daryl Mitchell (Rs 2.00 cr), Pathum Nissanka (Rs 4.00 cr), Lungi Ngidi (Rs 2.00 cr), Kyle Jamieson (Rs 2.00 cr)
Mumbai Indians - Rs 29.90 crore
Mumbai Indians remain true to their blueprint of investing in impact overseas players.
Ryan Rickelton (Rs 1.00 cr), Mitchell Santner (Rs 2.00 cr), Will Jacks (Rs 5.25 cr), Chris Bosch (Rs 0.75 cr), Trent Boult (Rs 12.50 cr), Allah Ghazanfar (Rs 4.80 cr), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 2.60 cr), Quinton de Kock (Rs 1.00 cr)
Punjab Kings - Rs 27.90 crore
Punjab Kings have continued their aggressive but calculated overseas recruitment.
Marcus Stoinis (Rs 11.00 cr), Marco Jansen (Rs 7.00 cr), Azmatullah Omarzai (Rs 2.40 cr), Moeen Ali Owen (Rs 3.00 cr), Xavier Bartlett (Rs 0.80 cr), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 2.00 cr), Chris Connolly (Rs 3.00 cr), Benny Dwarshuis (Rs 4.40 cr)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 27.55 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have invested moderately in overseas talent, spreading their purse across multiple utility players instead of banking on one big-ticket foreign star.
Josh Hazlewood (Rs 12.50 cr), Phil Salt (Rs 11.50 cr), Tim David (Rs 3.00 cr), Nuwan Thushara (Rs 1.60 cr), Jordan Cox (Rs 0.75 cr), Jacob Bethell (Rs 2.50 cr), Jacob Duffy (Rs 2 cr), Romario Shephard (Rs 1.50 cr)
Chennai Super Kings - Rs 20.25 crore
Chennai Super Kings have once again followed a value-over-price overseas strategy. Their foreign signings prioritise role clarity over star power, opting for experienced yet affordable options.
Dewald Brevis (Rs 2.20 cr), James Overton (Rs 1.50 cr), Matt Short (Rs 1.50 cr), Zaman Khan Foulkes (Rs 75 lakh), Noor Ahmad (Rs 10.00 cr), Nathan Ellis (Rs 2.00 cr), Akeal Hosein (Rs 2.00 cr), Matt Henry (Rs 2.00 cr)
