Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3027498https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2026-impact-player-options-of-csk-mi-rcb-kkr-srh-rr-pbks-gt-lsg-dc-in-pics-3027498
NewsPhotosIPL 2026 impact player options of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2026 impact player options of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC - In Pics

IPL 2026 is set to witness a tactical revolution as teams refine their Impact Player strategies to gain a competitive edge. With franchises like CSK, MI, and RCB finalising match-specific substitutions, the focus has shifted to flexible playing XIs and situational decision-making. Whether it’s deploying a strike bowler while defending or adding a power-hitter during a chase, the Impact Player rule is redefining modern T20 cricket. This season, understanding each team’s Impact Player options is crucial for fans and analysts, as these smart swaps could dictate match outcomes and play a decisive role in the IPL 2026 title race.

Updated:Mar 17, 2026, 08:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Impact Players

1/11
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Impact Players

Batting First: Khaleel Ahmed (Left-arm pace reinforcement)

Bowling First: Ayush Mhatre (Aggressive top-order platform)

CSK continue their trend of tactical flexibility. Khaleel adds variation in powerplay and death overs, while Mhatre offers fearless intent if early wickets fall during a chase.

Follow Us

Mumbai Indians (MI) Impact Players

2/11
Mumbai Indians (MI) Impact Players

Batting First: Mayank Markande (Middle-overs spin control)

Bowling First: Naman Dhir / Robin Minz (Middle-order finishing)

Mumbai are clearly planning for situational matchups. Markande can choke runs in the middle overs, while Dhir or Minz provide finishing firepower depending on match tempo.

Follow Us

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Impact Players

3/11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Impact Players

Batting First: Suyash Sharma / Yash Dayal (Spin or pace flexibility)

Bowling First: Devdutt Padikkal (Top-order stabilizer)

RCB are hedging between spin and pace based on conditions. Padikkal’s role signals a safety net if the top order collapses during a chase.

Follow Us

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Impact Players

4/11
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Impact Players

Batting First: Vaibhav Arora (New-ball swing option)

Bowling First: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Aggressive chase option)

KKR’s approach is straightforward: early breakthroughs with the ball, and fearless intent with the bat. Raghuvanshi’s inclusion shows trust in young Indian batting talent.

Follow Us

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Impact Players

5/11
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Impact Players

Batting First: Mohammed Shami (Experienced strike bowler)

Bowling First: Abdul Samad (Late-innings acceleration)

This is a classic balance strategy. Shami brings control and wickets, while Samad is a high-risk, high-reward finisher capable of changing games in 10 balls.

Follow Us

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Impact Players

6/11
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Impact Players

Batting First: Jaydev Unadkat / Harsh Dubey (Pace-spin mix)

Bowling First: Salil Arora (Power-hitting option)

SRH are leaning into versatility. The bowling swap depends on pitch behavior, while Arora is a pure intent-based batting addition.

Follow Us

Gujarat Titans (GT) Impact Players

7/11
Gujarat Titans (GT) Impact Players

Batting First: Mohammed Siraj (Strike pacer)

Bowling First: Anuj Rawat / Shahrukh Khan (Batting depth)

GT’s choices highlight clarity. Siraj leads the bowling attack when defending, while Rawat or Shahrukh provide left-right combinations and finishing muscle.

Follow Us

Delhi Capitals (DC) Impact Players

8/11
Delhi Capitals (DC) Impact Players

Batting First: Mukesh Kumar / T Natarajan (Death bowling specialists)

Bowling First: Sameer Rizvi (Explosive middle-order option)

Delhi are targeting death overs control. Rizvi’s inclusion shows a shift toward aggressive middle-order batting, a known weakness in previous seasons, as reported earlier.

Follow Us

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Impact Players

9/11
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Impact Players

Batting First: Sandeep Sharma / Kuldeep Sen (Situational pace options)

Bowling First: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Attacking batting depth)

RR are focusing on adaptability. Their pace options depend on conditions, while Suryavanshi adds aggression in run chases.

Follow Us

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Impact Players

10/11
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Impact Players

Batting First: Yuzvendra Chahal / Lockie Ferguson (Spin vs pace choice)

Bowling First: Prabhsimran Singh / Nehal Wadhera (Aggressive batting)

PBKS are embracing flexibility more than most teams. Their Impact Player choices suggest a willingness to pivot strategy mid-game, a theme discussed in a previous report.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2026IPL impact playersCSK impact playerRCB Impact PlayerMI impact player
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Top billionaires
World's top 10 countries with most billionaires in 2026; Check India's rank...
camera icon8
title
mobility
End of tatkal ticketing booking woes? Indian Railways spends Rs 1,000 cr to revamp 40-year-old IRCTC reservation system, increases capacity to handle 1.25 lakh tickets per minute
camera icon8
title
Delhi Capitals
4 overseas players who are likely to start for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc, Tristan Stubbs and...
camera icon8
title
Oscars 2026
Oscars 2026 Best-dressed list: Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman and other celebs dazzle at the gala event - Check who wore what!
camera icon7
title
Liechtenstein
World's 'strange' country: Small in size, no airport, no currency, still one of richest in Europe - Know all about it