IPL 2026 Injury List: KKR, CSK, RR, MI, SRH, RCB & LSG hit ahead of season opener - In Pics

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IPL 2026 begins with major injury setbacks as several top players including Pat Cummins, Sam Curran, and Josh Hazlewood face unavailability. Multiple franchises are impacted due to injuries sustained during the Ashes and T20 World Cup, especially among fast bowlers. Teams like KKR, CSK, RR, and LSG must now adjust strategies, replace key players, and rethink combinations. The injury crisis could open opportunities for young Indian talent while testing squad depth across franchises. With captaincy changes and uncertain returns, IPL 2026 promises unpredictability and tactical shifts right from the opening week of the tournament.