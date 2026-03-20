IPL 2026 Injury List: KKR, CSK, RR, MI, SRH, RCB & LSG hit ahead of season opener - In Pics
IPL 2026 begins with major injury setbacks as several top players including Pat Cummins, Sam Curran, and Josh Hazlewood face unavailability. Multiple franchises are impacted due to injuries sustained during the Ashes and T20 World Cup, especially among fast bowlers. Teams like KKR, CSK, RR, and LSG must now adjust strategies, replace key players, and rethink combinations. The injury crisis could open opportunities for young Indian talent while testing squad depth across franchises. With captaincy changes and uncertain returns, IPL 2026 promises unpredictability and tactical shifts right from the opening week of the tournament.
1. Harshit Rana (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders suffer a major domestic pace setback with Harshit Rana ruled out after knee surgery. His absence weakens KKR’s Indian bowling core and disrupts death-over planning significantly. Photo Credit - X
2. Nathan Ellis (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings lose a reliable T20 specialist as Nathan Ellis misses the season with a hamstring injury. His variations and death bowling would have been crucial on slower Indian pitches. Photo Credit - X
3. Sam Curran (RR)
Rajasthan Royals are hit hard by Sam Curran’s groin injury. His dual role as a powerplay hitter and seam option leaves a tactical void, especially in pressure overs and finishing scenarios. Photo Credit - X
4. Adam Milne (RR)
Milne’s likely absence due to a hamstring tear further dents RR’s pace depth. The franchise now depends heavily on backup overseas quicks, increasing pressure on replacements like Kyle Jamieson. Photo Credit - X
5. Atharva Ankolekar (MI)
Mumbai Indians lose a promising young all-rounder before the season even begins. His knee surgery delays development and reduces MI’s left-arm spin and lower-order flexibility options. Photo Credit - X
6. Pat Cummins (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad face a leadership vacuum with Pat Cummins expected to miss the first half due to a back stress injury. This forces early captaincy changes and unsettles team strategy. Photo Credit - X
7. Josh Hazlewood (RCB)
RCB’s bowling attack takes a hit with Hazlewood unavailable for initial matches. His absence reduces control in powerplay overs, an area where RCB has historically struggled. Photo Credit - X
8. Wanindu Hasaranga (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants face uncertainty around Hasaranga’s hamstring tear. His potential absence impacts middle-over control and wicket-taking ability, forcing reliance on less experienced spin options. Photo Credit - X
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