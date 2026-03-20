Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3028538https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2026-injury-list-kkr-csk-rr-mi-srh-rcb-lsg-hit-ahead-of-season-opener-in-pics-3028538
NewsPhotosIPL 2026 Injury List: KKR, CSK, RR, MI, SRH, RCB & LSG hit ahead of season opener - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2026 Injury List: KKR, CSK, RR, MI, SRH, RCB & LSG hit ahead of season opener - In Pics

IPL 2026 begins with major injury setbacks as several top players including Pat Cummins, Sam Curran, and Josh Hazlewood face unavailability. Multiple franchises are impacted due to injuries sustained during the Ashes and T20 World Cup, especially among fast bowlers. Teams like KKR, CSK, RR, and LSG must now adjust strategies, replace key players, and rethink combinations. The injury crisis could open opportunities for young Indian talent while testing squad depth across franchises. With captaincy changes and uncertain returns, IPL 2026 promises unpredictability and tactical shifts right from the opening week of the tournament.

Updated:Mar 20, 2026, 08:24 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Harshit Rana (KKR)

1/8
1. Harshit Rana (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders suffer a major domestic pace setback with Harshit Rana ruled out after knee surgery. His absence weakens KKR’s Indian bowling core and disrupts death-over planning significantly. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Nathan Ellis (CSK)

2/8
2. Nathan Ellis (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings lose a reliable T20 specialist as Nathan Ellis misses the season with a hamstring injury. His variations and death bowling would have been crucial on slower Indian pitches. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Sam Curran (RR)

3/8
3. Sam Curran (RR)

Rajasthan Royals are hit hard by Sam Curran’s groin injury. His dual role as a powerplay hitter and seam option leaves a tactical void, especially in pressure overs and finishing scenarios. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Adam Milne (RR)

4/8
4. Adam Milne (RR)

Milne’s likely absence due to a hamstring tear further dents RR’s pace depth. The franchise now depends heavily on backup overseas quicks, increasing pressure on replacements like Kyle Jamieson. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Atharva Ankolekar (MI)

5/8
5. Atharva Ankolekar (MI)

Mumbai Indians lose a promising young all-rounder before the season even begins. His knee surgery delays development and reduces MI’s left-arm spin and lower-order flexibility options. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Pat Cummins (SRH)

6/8
6. Pat Cummins (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad face a leadership vacuum with Pat Cummins expected to miss the first half due to a back stress injury. This forces early captaincy changes and unsettles team strategy. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

7/8
7. Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

RCB’s bowling attack takes a hit with Hazlewood unavailable for initial matches. His absence reduces control in powerplay overs, an area where RCB has historically struggled. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Wanindu Hasaranga (LSG)

8/8
8. Wanindu Hasaranga (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants face uncertainty around Hasaranga’s hamstring tear. His potential absence impacts middle-over control and wicket-taking ability, forcing reliance on less experienced spin options. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us
IPL 2026IPL 2026 injury listIPL injured players 2026IPL 2026 ruled out playersIPL 2026 doubtful players
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
This is Pakistan's fastest train with speed of ....., runs with Chinese coaches; Check how it fares against Vande Bharat, Rajdhani
camera icon10
title
Dhurandhar 2
Who was Atiq Ahmed? India’s one of the most notorious gangsters who contested against PM Modi and was killed live on TV — His story in Dhurandhar 2 and who plays him
camera icon8
title
Advanced air defence systems
World's most powerful air defence systems - ranked by range, cost and combat record
camera icon8
title
Chennai Super Kings injury news
Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026: 5 Players who could replace him in MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Squad; One star took 13 wickets in 4 matches in T20 WC 2026
camera icon12
title
Aditya Dhar
Dhurandhar 2 Director Aditya Dhar was set to be a Cricketer! Got rejected for Nepotism - Now Directed Rs 1300 Cr + Blockbuster! The Shocking Cricket twist that gave birth to Dhurandhar YOU WON'T BELIEVE