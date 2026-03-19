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NewsPhotosIPL 2026 - Jasprit Bumrah to Rashid Khan: Veteran IPL bowlers who never won Purple Cap - In Pics
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IPL 2026 - Jasprit Bumrah to Rashid Khan: Veteran IPL bowlers who never won Purple Cap - In Pics

The IPL Purple Cap remains one of cricket’s most competitive individual awards, yet legends like Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan have never won it. This article explains how T20 dynamics, team roles, match situations and timing influence wicket tallies more than consistency. With IPL 2026 approaching, the analysis highlights why elite bowlers often miss out despite long-term dominance. From tactical roles to playoff advantages, this deep dive offers key insights into IPL bowling trends, making it essential reading for fans, analysts and fantasy cricket players tracking performance, strategy and award patterns in the tournament.

Updated:Mar 19, 2026, 08:27 AM IST
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Jasprit Bumrah

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Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah’s IPL career highlights elite death bowling and control, but Purple Cap winners often benefit from peak wicket-taking bursts in a single season rather than sustained excellence across multiple campaigns. Photo Credit - X

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Sunil Narine

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Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine’s unmatched economy rate forces batters into defensive play, limiting wicket-taking opportunities, which directly impacts his chances of finishing as the leading wicket-taker in a high-scoring IPL season. Photo Credit - X

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Rashid Khan

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Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan’s reputation as a world-class T20 spinner means teams often play him cautiously, reducing attacking intent and lowering his wicket ceiling despite consistent match-winning performances across IPL seasons. Photo Credit - X

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Trent Boult

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Trent Boult

Trent Boult’s powerplay dominance often dismantles top orders early, but reduced overs in death phases and team rotation strategies restrict his ability to accumulate season-leading wicket numbers. Photo Credit - X

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Ravichandran Ashwin

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Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin’s tactical bowling approach focuses on containment and match control, which contributes to long-term success but limits high wicket spikes needed to win the IPL Purple Cap. Photo Credit - X

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Piyush Chawla

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Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla’s longevity and consistent performances across franchises highlight reliability, yet the absence of a standout, high-impact season has kept him away from the Purple Cap leaderboard. Photo Credit - X

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Ravindra Jadeja

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Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja’s role as a middle-over enforcer prioritises economy and pressure-building over aggressive wicket-taking, reducing his chances of topping the wicket charts despite strong overall contributions. Photo Credit - X

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Amit Mishra

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Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra’s three IPL hat-tricks underline his wicket-taking ability, but inconsistency across seasons and limited game time in later years have prevented a Purple Cap-winning campaign. Photo Credit - X

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