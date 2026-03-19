IPL 2026 - Jasprit Bumrah to Rashid Khan: Veteran IPL bowlers who never won Purple Cap - In Pics

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The IPL Purple Cap remains one of cricket’s most competitive individual awards, yet legends like Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan have never won it. This article explains how T20 dynamics, team roles, match situations and timing influence wicket tallies more than consistency. With IPL 2026 approaching, the analysis highlights why elite bowlers often miss out despite long-term dominance. From tactical roles to playoff advantages, this deep dive offers key insights into IPL bowling trends, making it essential reading for fans, analysts and fantasy cricket players tracking performance, strategy and award patterns in the tournament.