IPL 2026 Jerseys Of CSK, RCB, MI, KKR, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics

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The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season will start on March 28 with a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

As the IPL 2026 approaches gears up for its March 28 kickoff, franchises have started a digital blitz to reveal their new kits. This year’s jersey designs aren't just about colors; they are deeply rooted in storytelling and celebrating franchise history.

Here's look at brand new jerseys of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR and others for upcoming IPL 2026 seasons: