IPL 2026 Jerseys Of CSK, RCB, MI, KKR, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season will start on March 28 with a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
As the IPL 2026 approaches gears up for its March 28 kickoff, franchises have started a digital blitz to reveal their new kits. This year’s jersey designs aren't just about colors; they are deeply rooted in storytelling and celebrating franchise history.
Here's look at brand new jerseys of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR and others for upcoming IPL 2026 seasons:
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Jersey For IPL 2026
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s new jersey for the IPL 2026 season, generated a lot of buzz among the Yellow Army on social media. The 2026 kit maintains the signature Canary Yellow but introduces some of the most significant aesthetic changes in the franchise's history. Five stars are now clearly visible above the team logo, commemorating their IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023). On the other hand, the army-tribute camouflage pattern, which was previously only on the shoulders, has been reimagined as bold vertical stripes across the front. The design is described as "less busy," with the blue side panels removed to give the yellow a more dominant and cleaner appearance. (Pic credit: Chennai Super Kings)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Jersey For IPL 2026
The new Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jersey for IPL 2026 maintains the iconic red, blue and gold color scheme that fans have grown to love. The key highlight is the addition of a new star on the crest, symbolizing their IPL title win in the previous season (2025), ending an 18-year wait. This marks a significant update, as the star represents their championship status. (Pic credit: Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Jersey For IPL 2026
Three-times champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have unveiled a fresh new jersey ahead of TATA IPL 2026, designed in the theme of 'Lines of Legacy'. At the heart of the design are the defining moments that have shaped KKR’s journey over the years. From the unforgettable opening night when Brendon McCullum smashed 158 not out back in 2008, to Rinku Singh’s five sixes in the final over, KKR have produced many such moments that have become part of IPL folklore. Each iconic moment forms a line in the franchise’s star-studded story, and when these lines come together, they create the initials (K) (K) (R) in the style of abstract linear art. (Pic credit: Kolkata Knight Riders)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Jersey For IPL 2026
The new Punjab Kings (PBKS) jersey for IPL 2026 retains the franchise's signature deep red base but replaces previous gold accents with bold blue detailing on the shoulders, sides, and collar. The Lion Motif: A central lion emblem represents instinct, aggression, and raw natural talent. The Diamond Transition: The design features mane-inspired fractals that gradually transition into sharp, geometric diamond shapes toward the waist. This symbolizes the journey of players being "polished" into world-class match-winners under the pressure of elite competition. (Pic credit: Punjab Kings)
Mumbai Indians (MI) Jersey For IPL 2026
The new Mumbai Indians jersey for the IPL 2026 season sticks to the team's classic blue and gold color scheme, which fans love and associate with the five-time champions. The big update is a bold, repeating 'M' pattern (inspired by the letter "M" for Mumbai/MI) that creates a rhythmic, dynamic look across the kit - symbolizing things like momentum, mindset, and mentality according to some reports. It blends style and tradition, as the franchise put it, and many fans are calling it a throwback vibe to their successful 2020-era designs. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Jersey For IPL 2026
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has undergone a complete brand refresh for 2026 as the franchise aims for a fresh start under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant. The new 2026 kit of LSG moves away from the traditional dark blue dominance of previous seasons, embracing a more vibrant and aggressive color palette. The new jersey features a bright red base (symbolizing intensity and competition), bold vertical blue stripes (acknowledging their origins) and gold accents (representing belief and ambition for the future). (Pic credit: Lucknow Super Giants)
Gujarat Titans (GT) Jersey For IPL 2026
The new jersey of Gujarat Titans (GT) for IPL 2026 maintains the franchise's signature identity while introducing sharper, more aggressive design elements. In the new jersey, the classic navy blue remains the dominant base color, paired with the iconic gold accents. The 2026 kit features bold, gold geometric lightning bolt patterns running across the chest and sides. This design is intended to symbolize speed, power, and the team's "Aava De" spirit. The Titans badge sits on the left chest, featuring the single star above it to represent their 2022 title. (Pic credit: Gujarat Titans)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Jersey For IPL 2026
The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) jersey for IPL 2026 is designed around a "Play with Fire" theme, moving away from some of the more experimental patterns of previous years toward a sharper, more modern look. A vibrant, deep saffron/orange base remains the core of the jersey. The front of the jersey features sharp, black "crack-style" patterns that mimic rising flames, adding a textured, fiery feel to the torso. The design is complemented by a black polo-style collar and black detailing on the shoulders, providing a strong contrast to the bright orange. (Pic credit: Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Jersey For IPL 2026
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have not yet officially unveiled their main jersey for the IPL 2026 season as of now. The IPL is set to begin soon (with RR's first match against CSK on March 30, 2026), and fans are eagerly waiting, with some speculation pointing to a reveal in the coming days or even right before their opener. Notably, the Royals have stuck to their pink and blue jersey in the last few seasons. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)
Delhi Capitals (DC) Jersey For IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals (DC) have not yet officially unveiled their main jersey for the IPL 2026 season as of now. The DC jersey during IPL 2026 featured a striking red-blue striped design (or variations with bold red and blue elements, often described as incorporating Delhi's heritage like city maps or metro-inspired lines in some concepts). (Pic credit: Delhi Capitals)
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