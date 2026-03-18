IPL 2026: Meet captains of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, DC, GT, LSG - In Pics

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IPL 2026 brings a compelling mix of experienced and emerging leaders, with all 10 team captains under the spotlight ahead of the March 28 opener. From Rajat Patidar’s title defence at RCB to Hardik Pandya’s pressure at Mumbai Indians and Shubman Gill’s evolution with Gujarat Titans, leadership will define the season. Teams like CSK, KKR, and DC are navigating transitions, while proven captains like Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins aim to deliver consistency. This complete IPL 2026 captains list offers key insights, records, and analysis, helping fans understand how leadership dynamics could shape the tournament’s outcome.