IPL 2026: Meet captains of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, DC, GT, LSG - In Pics
IPL 2026 brings a compelling mix of experienced and emerging leaders, with all 10 team captains under the spotlight ahead of the March 28 opener. From Rajat Patidar’s title defence at RCB to Hardik Pandya’s pressure at Mumbai Indians and Shubman Gill’s evolution with Gujarat Titans, leadership will define the season. Teams like CSK, KKR, and DC are navigating transitions, while proven captains like Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins aim to deliver consistency. This complete IPL 2026 captains list offers key insights, records, and analysis, helping fans understand how leadership dynamics could shape the tournament’s outcome.
Rajat Patidar (RCB) faces the toughest title defence in IPL 2026
After leading RCB to their maiden IPL title in 2025, Rajat Patidar enters IPL 2026 with immense pressure. Back-to-back titles are rare, making his leadership a key storyline this season. Photo Credit - X
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) must silence captaincy doubts and deliver consistency
Despite backing from CSK management, Gaikwad’s modest win record raises questions. IPL 2026 becomes crucial for establishing long-term leadership credibility and ending speculation around captaincy alternatives like Sanju Samson. Photo Credit - X
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) brings proven IPL captaincy experience and stability
With 48 wins in 87 matches, Iyer offers Punjab Kings a rare blend of experience and tactical calm. His record of reaching consecutive finals with different teams adds serious credibility. Photo Credit - X
Shubman Gill (GT) enters a defining season as captain after mixed results
Gill’s leadership has shown promise but inconsistency remains a concern. IPL 2026 could define whether he transitions into an elite long-term IPL captain or remains a developing leader. Photo Credit - X
Hardik Pandya (MI) under pressure to justify leadership return to Mumbai Indians
Since taking over MI, Hardik Pandya has struggled for consistency. IPL 2026 is critical for rebuilding trust, especially after comparisons with his successful Gujarat Titans captaincy phase. Photo Credit - X
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) tasked with rebuilding a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders side
Rahane’s appointment signals a reset for KKR after a poor 2025 season. His calm approach must translate into results quickly to revive playoff hopes and stabilize team performance. Photo Credit - X
Pat Cummins (SRH) looks to translate international success into IPL dominance
Cummins has excelled globally but IPL results remain inconsistent. With SRH aiming for a strong campaign, IPL 2026 could finally align his leadership pedigree with franchise success. Photo Credit - X
Rishabh Pant (LSG) seeks redemption after inconsistent leadership phase
Pant’s move away from Delhi Capitals hasn’t yet delivered results. With 27 wins in 57 matches, IPL 2026 is an opportunity to reset both his batting form and captaincy impact.
Photo Credit - X
Axar Patel (DC) begins a new leadership cycle for Delhi Capitals
Axar Patel steps into captaincy during a transitional phase for DC. His all-round abilities provide balance, but leadership success will depend on tactical decision-making and handling pressure situations. Photo Credit - X
Riyan Parag (RR) represents a bold youth-first captaincy strategy
Rajasthan Royals’ decision to back Riyan Parag signals a long-term vision. With senior players like Ravindra Jadeja around, IPL 2026 will test his maturity and ability to lead under pressure. Photo Credit - X
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