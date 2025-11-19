Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2026 Mini Auction: Who Will PBKS Target Next? Full List of Punjab Kings’ Potential Signings & Squad Gaps
IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Who Will PBKS Target Next? Full List of Punjab Kings’ Potential Signings & Squad Gaps

Punjab Kings enter the IPL 2026 mini auction with a stable core, four available slots and an 11.50 crore purse, making strategic picks crucial. After releasing Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis and other overseas players, PBKS are expected to target a top-order batter like Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra or Faf du Plessis, alongside explosive options such as Jake Fraser-McGurk. With Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen already in the lineup, PBKS may still pursue a power-packed all-rounder like Cameron Green or Andre Russell to strengthen their middle order. Their auction strategy will focus on high-impact overseas additions and efficient, value-driven buys.

Updated:Nov 19, 2025, 09:59 AM IST
1. PBKS Enter IPL 2026 Auction With a Tight 11.50 Cr Purse

1. PBKS Enter IPL 2026 Auction With a Tight 11.50 Cr Purse

 

Punjab Kings’ restricted purse forces a “value-buy” approach, making smart mid-tier signings crucial for strengthening depth without overspending—an especially important strategy in IPL mini auction dynamics.

2. Four Squad Vacancies Create Key Overseas Openings

2. Four Squad Vacancies Create Key Overseas Openings

 

With two overseas slots available, PBKS are expected to chase impact players who can immediately slot into the top-order or all-rounder roles—both high-demand categories in recent IPL cycles.

3. Release of Maxwell & Inglis Signals a Shift in Overseas Strategy

3. Release of Maxwell & Inglis Signals a Shift in Overseas Strategy

 

Letting go of Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis and Kyle Jamieson highlights PBKS’ plan to rebuild their overseas core with more consistent performers suited to Abu Dhabi and Indian conditions.

4. Strong Core Retention Gives PBKS Stability for IPL 2026

4. Strong Core Retention Gives PBKS Stability for IPL 2026

 

With established names like Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Chahal, Stoinis, and Jansen retained, PBKS enter the auction with rare stability—letting them focus only on specialist upgrades.

5. PBKS Likely to Target an Overseas Opener for Flexibility

5. PBKS Likely to Target an Overseas Opener for Flexibility

 

Despite strong Indian openers (Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya), PBKS may chase Devon Conway or Rachin Ravindra, adding proven powerplay consistency and left-handed balance to the lineup.

6. Faf du Plessis Remains a High-Value Leadership Option

6. Faf du Plessis Remains a High-Value Leadership Option

 

If PBKS seek experience and stability, Faf du Plessis becomes a marquee target—offering leadership, mentorship, and elite top-order stability, perfect for pressure-heavy knockout matches.

7. Jake Fraser-McGurk Fits PBKS’ Aggressive Batting Template

7. Jake Fraser-McGurk Fits PBKS' Aggressive Batting Template

 

With PBKS historically favouring attacking batters, Jake Fraser-McGurk emerges as a trending, high-impact pick—ideal for powerplay demolition and modern T20 tempo.

8. PBKS Could Pursue a World-Class Overseas All-Rounder

8. PBKS Could Pursue a World-Class Overseas All-Rounder

 

The franchise may chase a premium all-rounder like Cameron Green to strengthen middle-order hitting, seam options, and flexibility—one of the most in-demand profiles in T20 leagues.

9. Andre Russell Remains a Blockbuster but Risky Option

9. Andre Russell Remains a Blockbuster but Risky Option

 

If they gamble big, PBKS could pursue Andre Russell, whose finishing power and death-overs impact remain unmatched—though fitness and availability risks loom large.

10. PBKS’ Auction Strategy Will Focus on Efficiency, Not Volume

10. PBKS' Auction Strategy Will Focus on Efficiency, Not Volume

 

With limited slots and budget, PBKS will avoid heavy bidding wars and instead target two high-impact overseas players, a backup Indian batter, and a specialist death bowler.

