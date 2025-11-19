IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Who Will PBKS Target Next? Full List of Punjab Kings’ Potential Signings & Squad Gaps

photoDetails

Punjab Kings enter the IPL 2026 mini auction with a stable core, four available slots and an 11.50 crore purse, making strategic picks crucial. After releasing Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis and other overseas players, PBKS are expected to target a top-order batter like Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra or Faf du Plessis, alongside explosive options such as Jake Fraser-McGurk. With Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen already in the lineup, PBKS may still pursue a power-packed all-rounder like Cameron Green or Andre Russell to strengthen their middle order. Their auction strategy will focus on high-impact overseas additions and efficient, value-driven buys.