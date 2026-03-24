IPL 2026 new rules: BCCI bans match-day practice, introduces strict guidelines for teams and players

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The IPL 2026 will begin on March 28 in Bengaluru, but even before the first ball is bowled, the BCCI’s new guidelines have already reshaped how teams prepare, travel, and operate on match days. The most significant update is clear: no practice sessions will be allowed on match days, a move aimed at preserving pitch quality and standardising match-day conditions across venues. Alongside this, the board has introduced stricter operational protocols around practice access, player movement, broadcast requirements, and staff accreditation. Here are the 10 biggest takeaways from the updated IPL 2026 rules.