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NewsPhotosIPL 2026 new rules: BCCI bans match-day practice, introduces strict guidelines for teams and players
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IPL 2026 new rules: BCCI bans match-day practice, introduces strict guidelines for teams and players

The IPL 2026 will begin on March 28 in Bengaluru, but even before the first ball is bowled, the BCCI’s new guidelines have already reshaped how teams prepare, travel, and operate on match days. The most significant update is clear: no practice sessions will be allowed on match days, a move aimed at preserving pitch quality and standardising match-day conditions across venues. Alongside this, the board has introduced stricter operational protocols around practice access, player movement, broadcast requirements, and staff accreditation. Here are the 10 biggest takeaways from the updated IPL 2026 rules.

Updated:Mar 24, 2026, 08:52 AM IST
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1. No practice sessions allowed on match days

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1. No practice sessions allowed on match days

The BCCI has banned all practice sessions on match days to maintain pitch integrity and ensure fairness, reducing wear on the main square and eliminating last-minute team-specific pitch adjustments. Photo Credit - X

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2. Teams get fixed practice wickets, no sharing allowed

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2. Teams get fixed practice wickets, no sharing allowed

Each team will be allotted dedicated practice wickets, and even if one side finishes early, the opposition cannot use those surfaces, ensuring controlled pitch usage and preventing any strategic advantage. Photo Credit - X

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3. Two nets plus side wicket for range hitting

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3. Two nets plus side wicket for range hitting

Teams will have access to two practice nets and one side wicket for range hitting, allowing structured training sessions while limiting overuse of the central pitch area during IPL 2026. Photo Credit - X

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4. No open nets to restrict uncontrolled access

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4. No open nets to restrict uncontrolled access

The ban on open nets ensures only scheduled, regulated practice sessions take place, helping organisers manage workload on pitches and maintain consistent training environments across all IPL venues. Photo Credit - X

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5. No fitness tests on match-day main square

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5. No fitness tests on match-day main square

Teams are prohibited from conducting fitness tests on the main square on match days, reinforcing the BCCI’s priority to protect pitch conditions and avoid unnecessary surface stress before matches. Photo Credit - X

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6. Mandatory team bus travel for players

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6. Mandatory team bus travel for players

Players must travel via team buses during practice days, ensuring logistical discipline, security control, and smoother coordination, especially during high-profile IPL fixtures with tight schedules and crowd management concerns. Photo Credit - X

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7. Restricted dressing room access for non-accredited personnel

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7. Restricted dressing room access for non-accredited personnel

Only accredited staff are allowed in dressing rooms and on-field areas during practice days, while family members must stay in hospitality zones, tightening security and professional boundaries within IPL teams. Photo Credit - X

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8. Approval required for extended support staff

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8. Approval required for extended support staff

Teams must submit lists of net bowlers and throwdown specialists for BCCI approval, ensuring regulated access and preventing overcrowding or misuse of training facilities during the IPL season. Photo Credit - X

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IPL 2026IPL 2026 new guidelinesBCCI IPL rules 2026IPL match day rulesno practice match day IPL
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