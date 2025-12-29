Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2026: Oldest And Youngest Players Of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, DC, GT, LSG, PBKS, RR, SRH; MS Dhoni - Ayush Mhatre To Virat Kohli -Vihaan Malhotra
IPL 2026: Oldest And Youngest Players Of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, DC, GT, LSG, PBKS, RR, SRH; MS Dhoni - Ayush Mhatre To Virat Kohli -Vihaan Malhotra

The IPL 2026 squads highlight a fascinating blend of experience and youth across all ten franchises. Veterans like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sunil Narine continue to anchor their teams with leadership and consistency, while teenagers such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre, and Vihaan Malhotra represent the future of Indian cricket. Here's a breakdown of each team's age gap. 

Updated:Dec 29, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

MS Dhoni remains the oldest player in the CSK squad at 44, continuing to be the face and backbone of the franchise. On the other end, 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre represents the future, making CSK one of the teams with the widest age gap.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Rohit Sharma, aged 38, is the most experienced player in the MI squad, continuing his long association with the franchise. The youngest member is 19-year-old Allah Ghazanfar, a promising youngster brought in to strengthen the future core.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Virat Kohli, at 37, remains RCB’s senior-most player and biggest icon. The youngest in the squad is 18-year-old Vihaan Malhotra, who represents the franchise’s long-term vision.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Sunil Narine, aged 37, is the oldest player in the KKR setup and continues to play a vital all-round role. The youngest is 21-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi, one of India’s most exciting young batting talents.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Veteran South African batter David Miller, aged 36, is the oldest player in the DC squad. The youngest is 18-year-old Sahil Parakh, a rising domestic prospect included for future development.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Ishant Sharma, at 37, brings experience and leadership to the Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack. The youngest player in the squad is 21-year-old Kumar Kushagra, a promising wicketkeeper-batter.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Mohammed Shami, aged 35, is the most experienced member of the LSG squad and leads the pace attack. Naman Tiwari, just 20 years old, is the youngest and represents the franchise’s investment in youth.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Marcus Stoinis, 36, is the oldest player in the PBKS lineup, offering experience and all-round skills. The youngest player, Vishal Nishad, aged 20, adds youthful energy to the squad.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Ravindra Jadeja, 37, is the most experienced player in the Rajasthan Royals squad. Meanwhile, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi stands out as the youngest player in IPL history, making RR one of the most talked-about teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Harshal Patel, aged 35, is the senior-most player in the SRH lineup and leads the bowling unit with experience. Sakib Hussain, 21, is the youngest member, representing the next generation of talent.

