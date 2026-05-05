IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenarios for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check in pics

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 league stage is entering its decisive phase with around 5-6 matches remaining for most teams (each plays 14 games total). Punjab Kings (PBKS) lead the table, but a cluster of teams (RCB, SRH, RR, GT) on 12 points makes the battle for the top four spots highly competitive. The bottom teams (CSK, DC, LSG, MI) face an uphill task.



Here are the comprehensive playoff qualification scenarios for all 10 teams after the 47th match of the IPL 2026 season: