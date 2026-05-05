IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenarios for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check in pics
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 league stage is entering its decisive phase with around 5-6 matches remaining for most teams (each plays 14 games total). Punjab Kings (PBKS) lead the table, but a cluster of teams (RCB, SRH, RR, GT) on 12 points makes the battle for the top four spots highly competitive. The bottom teams (CSK, DC, LSG, MI) face an uphill task.
Here are the comprehensive playoff qualification scenarios for all 10 teams after the 47th match of the IPL 2026 season:
1. Punjab Kings (13 pts, 5 matches left)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are in a commanding position in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Two wins from their remaining five games will take them to 17 points, which is historically the "lock" for a Top 2 finish. Even one win might suffice for a Top 4 spot given their healthy NRR. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 pts, 5 matches left)
Boasting the best NRR (+1.420) in the league, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the favorites to qualify. Two more wins take them to 16 points. With their massive NRR, they will likely trump any other team on 16 points for a Top 2 spot. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (12 pts, 4 matches left)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are in solid position but they need consistency in rest of IPL 2026 league matches. They need to win at least 2 of their last 4 games to reach 16 points. A slip-up could see them dragged into an NRR battle with Gujarat Titans and other teams. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Rajasthan Royals (RR - 12 pts, 4 matches left)
Similar to SRH, Rajasthan Royals (RR) also sit safely in top 4 for now but one slip could invite pressure from GT. RR need to win at least 2 of their last 4 games to reach 16 points, which might be enough to reach IPL 2026 playoffs. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Gujarat Titans 12 pts, 4 matches left)
Despite having the same points as SRH and RR, Gujarat Titans’s negative NRR (-0.147) is a major hurdle. They need 3 wins from 4 games to be safe. If they finish on 16 points alongside SRH or RR, they currently lose the tie-break. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Chennai Super Kings (8 pts, 5 matches left)
Chennai Super Kings need to win at least 4 out of their last 5 games to reach the 16-point safety threshold. For CSK, their neutral NRR (+0.005) is a slight advantage over DC (-0.895), but they cannot afford more than one loss from here. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Delhi Capitals (8 pts, 5 matches left)
The IPL 2026 playoffs scenarios for Delhi Capitals is very much similar to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, their negative NRR (-0.895) is a concern for DC. They need a near-perfect run (4-5 wins) + NRR boost and slips from top teams. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Kolkata Knight Riders (7 pts, 5 matches left)
KKR's washed-out game against PBKS might come back to haunt them. They must win all 5 remaining matches to reach 17 points. A single loss leaves them at a maximum of 15, which rarely secures a spot in a 10-team format unless other results go perfectly their way. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Mumbai Indians (6 pts, 4 matches left)
After a horror start, Mumbai Indians (MI) kept their "slim" hopes alive with a recent win over LSG. However, they can only reach a maximum of 14 points. For MI to qualify, they must win all 4 games and hope that the 4th placed team doesn't cross 14 points - an unlikely scenario that requires the top teams to win every single game against the middle-order teams. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG - 4 pts, 5 matches left)
Virtually eliminated. Even if Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) win all 5 games, they reach 14 points with a heavily bruised NRR. They need a mathematical anomaly where almost every other result falls in their favor to even stand a chance at a tie-break for 4th place. (Pic credit: IANS)
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