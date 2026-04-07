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NewsPhotosIPL 2026 points table update after KKR vs PBKS: Who leads, orange cap and purple cap holders
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IPL 2026 points table update after KKR vs PBKS: Who leads, orange cap and purple cap holders

Punjab Kings lead the IPL 2026 points table after the rain-affected KKR clash, while Kolkata Knight Riders remain near the bottom despite earning a point. The Orange Cap race is currently led by Sameer Rizvi with explosive performances, while Ravi Bishnoi and others share the Purple Cap lead with five wickets. Unbeaten teams like RCB, RR and DC are close behind, making the early playoff race highly competitive. With net run rate already playing a decisive role, both batting and bowling leaderboards indicate a tightly contested season shaping up across all departments in IPL 2026.

Updated:Apr 07, 2026, 09:08 AM IST
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PBKS climb to the top with strong early momentum

1/10
PBKS climb to the top with strong early momentum

Punjab Kings lead the IPL 2026 points table with five points from three matches, benefiting from a no-result against Kolkata Knight Riders and maintaining a healthy net run rate advantage. Photo Credit - X

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Unbeaten trio keeps pressure on table leaders

2/10
Unbeaten trio keeps pressure on table leaders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals remain unbeaten with two wins each, creating an intense early-season battle for top positions. Photo Credit - X

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Rain gives KKR a lifeline but concerns remain

3/10
Rain gives KKR a lifeline but concerns remain

Kolkata Knight Riders finally opened their account with a shared point, but their winless start and poor net run rate highlight deeper performance concerns early in IPL 2026. Photo Credit - X

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Mid-table congestion makes NRR a key factor

4/10
Mid-table congestion makes NRR a key factor

Teams like Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants sit tightly packed, making net run rate crucial in early playoff qualification scenarios. Photo Credit - X

 

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Sameer Rizvi emerges as breakout batting star

5/10
Sameer Rizvi emerges as breakout batting star

Sameer Rizvi leads the Orange Cap race with 160 runs in two innings, combining consistency and aggressive strike rate to dominate early IPL 2026 batting charts. Photo Credit - X

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Established stars keep the race competitive

6/10
Established stars keep the race competitive

Rohit Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen remain close contenders, showcasing high-impact innings that underline their value in the IPL 2026 scoring leaderboard. Photo Credit - X

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Kohli and Padikkal within striking distance

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Kohli and Padikkal within striking distance

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are not far behind, suggesting the Orange Cap race could shift rapidly with one big innings in upcoming matches. Photo Credit - X

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Young Indian batters dominate early trends

8/10
Young Indian batters dominate early trends

Players like Angkrish Raghuvanshi reflect a broader trend of emerging Indian talent stepping up and influencing IPL 2026 batting dynamics significantly. Photo Credit - X

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Multi-player tie intensifies Purple Cap battle

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Multi-player tie intensifies Purple Cap battle

Ravi Bishnoi, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Jacob Duffy share the top spot with five wickets each, making the bowling race highly competitive. Photo Credit - X

 

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Pace and variation shaping bowling success

10/10
Pace and variation shaping bowling success

Bowlers such as T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar highlight how variations and death-over execution are proving decisive in IPL 2026 bowling performances. Photo Credit - X

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