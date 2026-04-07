IPL 2026 points table update after KKR vs PBKS: Who leads, orange cap and purple cap holders

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Punjab Kings lead the IPL 2026 points table after the rain-affected KKR clash, while Kolkata Knight Riders remain near the bottom despite earning a point. The Orange Cap race is currently led by Sameer Rizvi with explosive performances, while Ravi Bishnoi and others share the Purple Cap lead with five wickets. Unbeaten teams like RCB, RR and DC are close behind, making the early playoff race highly competitive. With net run rate already playing a decisive role, both batting and bowling leaderboards indicate a tightly contested season shaping up across all departments in IPL 2026.