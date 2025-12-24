Advertisement
IPL 2026: Predicted Opening Pairs Of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT, RR, DC, PBKS - In Pics

As teams shape up for IPL 2026, opening combinations will once again play a decisive role in setting the tone during the powerplay. From explosive left-right pairs to experienced anchors backed by fearless youngsters, here’s a team-wise look at the predicted opening pairs for the upcoming season.

Updated:Dec 24, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad & Ayush Mhatre: CSK are likely to persist with stability at the top. Gaikwad’s elegance and consistency make him the perfect anchor, while young Ayush Mhatre brings intent and freshness, fitting CSK’s tradition of grooming emerging talent.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Rohit Sharma & Quinton de Kock: A proven world-class pairing will return in the upcoming season. Rohit’s timing and experience, combined with de Kock’s attacking instincts, give MI one of the most destructive opening duos in the league. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Virat Kohli & Phil Salt: RCB will surely continue this high-octane combination. Kohli’s control and hunger for big scores perfectly complement Salt’s aggressive, no-nonsense approach at the top. 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Finn Allen & Ajinkya Rahane: A fascinating blend of fire and finesse. Allen provides explosive starts, while Rahane’s experience ensures stability, an ideal balance for KKR’s batting philosophy. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma & Travis Head: Arguably the most aggressive opening pair on paper. Both batters thrive on attacking powerplay bowling, making SRH a nightmare for opposition bowlers early on.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Aiden Markram & Mitchell Marsh: LSG may rely on all-around value up front. Markram’s calm presence, paired with Marsh’s power-hitting and seam option, offers flexibility and balance. 

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan: Continuity remains GT’s biggest strength. This dependable duo has already proven its worth, combining technique, temperament, and the ability to bat deep. 

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal & Vaibhav Suryavanshi: RR may pair Jaiswal’s explosiveness with the fearless flair of teenage sensation Suryavanshi, creating an exciting mix of youth and attacking intent. 

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Ben Duckett & KL Rahul: An unconventional but intriguing combo. Duckett’s aggressive strokeplay at the top could free KL Rahul to play his natural anchoring role.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya & Prabhsimran Singh: PBKS might back domestic firepower. Both batters are fearless, aggressive, and capable of taking the game away inside the power play. 

