IPL 2026 Predicted Wicket-Keepers For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and...; Check full list
IPL 2026 Predicted Wicket-Keepers For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and...; Check full list

Ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2026, which will kick off on March 28, all ten franchises have finalised their best possible squads for the upcoming season. The teams are meticulously planning to use their resources in the best possible manner to get the desired results. Interestingly, despite the interesting changes in all squads after IPL 2026 auction, wicket-keeper roles have been relatively stable across franchises, with most of them likely continuing from IPL 2025 unless impacted by new signings, availability issues or injuries.

Here's the predicted wicket-keepers for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR and others for IPL 2026 season:

Updated:Mar 04, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - MS Dhoni

All wicket-keeping options for CSK for IPL 2026 season: Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma While MS Dhoni has confirmed his availability for what is expected to be his final swan song, it will be interesting to see whether the 44-year-old icon will do wicket-keeping, play as a finisher during the upcoming IPL 2026 season or whether he will play an Impact Player for CSK. Sanju Samson, who has been traded to CSK from Rajasthan Royals, is the heir apparent and likely to take the gloves permanently to allow Dhoni to focus solely on finishing innings in death overs if the former captain wants to play an Impact Player for CSK.  The franchise also invested heavily in young talent Kartik Sharma (Rs 14.20 crore) during the IPL 2026 auction, ensuring the future is secure.  (Pic credit: CSK/BCCI/IPL)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Jitesh Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Jitesh Sharma

All wicket-keeping options for RCB for IPL 2026 season: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox Jitesh Sharma, who bats lower down the order, is set to be the primary wicket-keeping option for RCB in the upcoming IPL 2026 season, with Phil Salt playing as an outfielder. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Finn Allen

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Finn Allen

All wicket-keeping options for RCB for IPL 2026 season: Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert  Finn Allen, who is arguably the hardest hitter of a cricket ball in New Zealand, is likely to be the primary wicket-keeping option for KKR in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: BlackCaps/IANS)  

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Rishabh Pant

All wicket-keeping options for LSG for IPL 2026 season: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Josh Inglis, Mukul Choudhary Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side and serve as the primary wicket-keeper for LSG in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. However, the LSG added significant depth during the auction by purchasing Australian star Josh Inglis, giving them a high-quality backup or specialist batting option. They also have a quality wicket-keeper batter option in Nicholas Pooran for the upcoming IPL season. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Mumbai Indians (MI) - Quinton de Kock

Mumbai Indians (MI) - Quinton de Kock

All wicket-keeping options for MI for IPL 2026 season: Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock, who was picked by MI for Rs 1 crore during the auction, is likely to be the primary wicket-keeping option for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)    

Delhi Capitals (DC) - KL Rahul

Delhi Capitals (DC) - KL Rahul

All wicket-keeping options for DC for IPL 2026 season: KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Ben Duckett Star India batter KL Rahul is expected to be a primary candidate for the wicket-keeping role for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)     

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Heinrich Klaasen

All wicket-keeping options for SRH for IPL 2026 season: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Salil Arora  Both wicket-keeper batters Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan are set to feature in the playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. However, Klaasen is likely to be a primary candidate for the wicket-keeping role. (Pic credit: IANS)  

 

Gujarat Titans (GT) - Jos Buttler

Gujarat Titans (GT) - Jos Buttler

All wicket-keeping options for GT for IPL 2026 season: Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra

Jos Buttler remains the biggest name in the Titans' wicket-keeping department. As a retained player, Buttler is the automatic first-choice wicket-keeper for Gujarat Titans for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Prabhsimran Singh

All wicket-keeping options for PBKS for IPL 2026 season: Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod   Prabhsimran Singh, who was retained by PBKS ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, is expected to be the primary gloveman for the side in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Prabhsimran has been a consistent performer for the franchise in previous seasons, known for his aggressive batting in the powerplay. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Dhruv Jurel

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Dhruv Jurel

All wicket-keeping options for RR for IPL 2026 season: Dhruv Jurel, Ravi Singh With Sanju Samson's departure, Dhruv Jurel is set to take over as the primary gloveman at Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The franchise has shown immense faith in Jurel by retaining him at a premium price bracket. (Pic credit: IANS)   

IPL 2026IPL 2026 Wicket-KeepersIPL 2026 predicted wicket-keepersIPL 2026 Wicket-Keepers ListIPL 2026 CSK MI RCB KKR PBKS GT LSG DC RR SRH wicket-keepers
