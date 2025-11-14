IPL 2026 Probable Retention & Release List Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC Players - In Pics

photoDetails

As the IPL 2026 mega auction approaches, franchises are finalizing their retained and released players, shaping the tournament’s competitive landscape. Teams like CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, LSG, GT, DC, RR, PBKS, and SRH have strategically retained star performers while releasing key players to balance their remaining purse for auction buys. Highlights include MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jofra Archer securing retention, while players like Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Shami may be released. This IPL 2026 retention list and player release analysis provide fans and analysts crucial insights ahead of the upcoming auction and team reshuffles.