IPL 2026 Probable Retention & Release List Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC Players - In Pics

As the IPL 2026 mega auction approaches, franchises are finalizing their retained and released players, shaping the tournament’s competitive landscape. Teams like CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, LSG, GT, DC, RR, PBKS, and SRH have strategically retained star performers while releasing key players to balance their remaining purse for auction buys. Highlights include MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jofra Archer securing retention, while players like Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Shami may be released. This IPL 2026 retention list and player release analysis provide fans and analysts crucial insights ahead of the upcoming auction and team reshuffles.

Updated:Nov 14, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Retention & Releases

1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Retention & Releases

 

CSK retained core stars like MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, while releasing Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran. Remaining purse: ₹9.75 Cr, offering flexibility for targeted auction buys.

2. Delhi Capitals (DC) Core Retention Strategy

2. Delhi Capitals (DC) Core Retention Strategy

 

DC secured domestic talents Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, but may release Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis, and T. Natarajan. The strategy strengthens the domestic core and frees up auction funds.

3. Gujarat Titans (GT) Retention Powerhouse

3. Gujarat Titans (GT) Retention Powerhouse

 

GT retained superstars Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, while minor squad adjustments keep their remaining purse healthy, ensuring a competitive edge in the IPL 2026 auction.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Retention & Financial Flexibility

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Retention & Financial Flexibility

 

KKR held on to Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, while likely releasing Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, and Moeen Ali. Freed funds strengthen KKR’s auction strategy.

5. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad Retention Insights

5. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad Retention Insights

 

LSG retained key stars KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, with probable exits including Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep, and some overseas bowlers. This enhances LSG’s remaining purse for new signings.

6. Mumbai Indians (MI) Retention Dominance

6. Mumbai Indians (MI) Retention Dominance

 

MI retained stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, while releasing underperforming overseas players. A healthy remaining purse ensures MI can target auction game-changers.

7. Punjab Kings (PBKS) Retention & Squad Reshuffle

7. Punjab Kings (PBKS) Retention & Squad Reshuffle

 

PBKS kept Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and emerging domestic talent, while likely releasing Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Kyle Jamieson, optimizing squad balance and remaining auction purse.

8. Rajasthan Royals (RR) Retention Strategy

8. Rajasthan Royals (RR) Retention Strategy

 

RR retained rising stars Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, but may release Sanju Samson, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana. This creates flexibility in RR’s auction planning.

9. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Retained Stars

9. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Retained Stars

 

RCB secured Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Josh Hazlewood, Jitesh Sharma, while releasing Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal, and Lungi Ngidi, giving RCB a strong remaining purse for key auction targets.

10. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Retention & Auction Strength

10. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Retention & Auction Strength

 

SRH retained Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, while releasing Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel. With a high remaining purse, SRH can aggressively pursue top IPL 2026 talents.

