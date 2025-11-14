IPL 2026 Probable Retention & Release List Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC Players - In Pics
As the IPL 2026 mega auction approaches, franchises are finalizing their retained and released players, shaping the tournament’s competitive landscape. Teams like CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, LSG, GT, DC, RR, PBKS, and SRH have strategically retained star performers while releasing key players to balance their remaining purse for auction buys. Highlights include MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jofra Archer securing retention, while players like Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Shami may be released. This IPL 2026 retention list and player release analysis provide fans and analysts crucial insights ahead of the upcoming auction and team reshuffles.
1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Retention & Releases
CSK retained core stars like MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, while releasing Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran. Remaining purse: ₹9.75 Cr, offering flexibility for targeted auction buys.
2. Delhi Capitals (DC) Core Retention Strategy
DC secured domestic talents Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, but may release Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis, and T. Natarajan. The strategy strengthens the domestic core and frees up auction funds.
3. Gujarat Titans (GT) Retention Powerhouse
GT retained superstars Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, while minor squad adjustments keep their remaining purse healthy, ensuring a competitive edge in the IPL 2026 auction.
4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Retention & Financial Flexibility
KKR held on to Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, while likely releasing Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, and Moeen Ali. Freed funds strengthen KKR’s auction strategy.
5. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad Retention Insights
LSG retained key stars KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, with probable exits including Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep, and some overseas bowlers. This enhances LSG’s remaining purse for new signings.
6. Mumbai Indians (MI) Retention Dominance
MI retained stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, while releasing underperforming overseas players. A healthy remaining purse ensures MI can target auction game-changers.
7. Punjab Kings (PBKS) Retention & Squad Reshuffle
PBKS kept Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and emerging domestic talent, while likely releasing Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Kyle Jamieson, optimizing squad balance and remaining auction purse.
8. Rajasthan Royals (RR) Retention Strategy
RR retained rising stars Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, but may release Sanju Samson, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana. This creates flexibility in RR’s auction planning.
9. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Retained Stars
RCB secured Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Josh Hazlewood, Jitesh Sharma, while releasing Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal, and Lungi Ngidi, giving RCB a strong remaining purse for key auction targets.
10. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Retention & Auction Strength
SRH retained Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, while releasing Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel. With a high remaining purse, SRH can aggressively pursue top IPL 2026 talents.
