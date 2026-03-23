IPL 2026 RCB home matches: Ticket booking, prices, dates & full guide
RCB have announced ticket prices for IPL 2026 home matches in Bengaluru, ranging from ₹3,750 to ₹65,800 under a dynamic pricing model. Tickets will be sold exclusively via the official RCB website, though sale dates are yet to be confirmed. With high-demand fixtures like RCB vs CSK and added benefits like free metro travel for ticket holders, fans are expected to face intense competition while booking. As defending champions, RCB’s popularity is at an all-time high, making early planning essential. This guide covers ticket prices, booking process, match dates, and key tips to secure seats at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
1. Ticket prices start at ₹3,750 but rise with demand
RCB have introduced dynamic pricing for IPL 2026, meaning the base price of ₹3,750 can increase to ₹4,875 or more depending on demand, timing, and match popularity.
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2. Premium tickets go up to ₹65,800 for top-tier experience
High-end hospitality and premium seating categories can cost up to ₹65,800, offering luxury viewing, better seating, and exclusive matchday perks at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
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3. Platinum lounge offers a mid-luxury option for fans
Priced between ₹25,000 and ₹35,000, the platinum lounge provides a balance between comfort and affordability, making it a popular choice for fans seeking an upgraded experience.
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4. Tickets will be sold only on the official RCB website
All bookings will happen exclusively via shop.royalchallengers.com, reducing the risk of fraud but also increasing competition as fans rush to secure limited seats online.
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5. Ticket sale date is still not officially announced
Despite announcing prices, RCB have not confirmed when ticket sales will begin, creating uncertainty and forcing fans to stay alert for sudden booking windows.
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6. High-demand matches like RCB vs CSK will sell out fastest
Matches against popular teams such as Chennai Super Kings are expected to see massive demand, with tickets likely to sell out within minutes once booking opens.
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7. Early booking is crucial to avoid dynamic price surge
Fans who delay booking may end up paying significantly higher prices due to dynamic pricing, especially closer to matchday or during peak demand periods.
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8. Free metro travel adds value to match tickets
RCB are offering free metro rides for ticket holders on matchdays, helping fans save on travel costs and avoid Bengaluru’s heavy traffic around the stadium.
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9. Only two home matches confirmed so far in Phase 1
RCB will play Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 and Chennai Super Kings on April 5 in Bengaluru, with more fixtures expected in later schedule announcements.
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10. Defending champions tag will drive record demand
After winning IPL 2025, RCB enter the new season as defending champions, significantly increasing fan interest and making tickets more competitive than previous seasons.
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