IPL 2026 RCB home matches: Ticket booking, prices, dates & full guide

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RCB have announced ticket prices for IPL 2026 home matches in Bengaluru, ranging from ₹3,750 to ₹65,800 under a dynamic pricing model. Tickets will be sold exclusively via the official RCB website, though sale dates are yet to be confirmed. With high-demand fixtures like RCB vs CSK and added benefits like free metro travel for ticket holders, fans are expected to face intense competition while booking. As defending champions, RCB’s popularity is at an all-time high, making early planning essential. This guide covers ticket prices, booking process, match dates, and key tips to secure seats at Chinnaswamy Stadium.