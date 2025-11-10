IPL 2026 Retention & Auction: All You Need to Know Before November 15 Deadline

photoDetails

As the IPL 2026 retention deadline approaches on November 15, 2025, all 10 franchises must finalize their retained and released players ahead of the IPL mini-auction scheduled for mid-December. Unlike previous years, teams can retain an unlimited number of players, including capped Indians, uncapped talents, and overseas stars, while adhering to squad size and salary cap limits. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are expected to make major squad changes, with trade rumors surrounding Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja dominating headlines. Franchises are strategically releasing underperforming or expensive players to optimize auction funds, strengthen squads, and target high-demand players like Cameron Green for IPL 2026 success.