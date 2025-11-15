IPL 2026 Retention Day: Remaining Purse Of RCB, KKR, CSK, MI, SRH, RR, DC, GT, LSG, PBKS Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

photoDetails

The IPL 2026 Retention Day has revealed the remaining purse of all 10 franchises ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2026 Auction, setting the tone for major bidding wars and strategic squad rebuilds. KKR lead the purse standings with 64.3 crore, followed by CSK with 43.4 crore, giving both teams a massive advantage. SRH (25.5 crore), LSG (22.95 crore), and DC (21.8 crore) maintain strong financial flexibility, while teams like RCB, RR, GT, and PBKS hold moderate reserves. Mumbai Indians have the lowest purse at 2.75 crore, making their auction strategy crucial for IPL 2026 success.