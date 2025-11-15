Advertisement
IPL 2026 Retention Day: Remaining Purse Of RCB, KKR, CSK, MI, SRH, RR, DC, GT, LSG, PBKS Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
The IPL 2026 Retention Day has revealed the remaining purse of all 10 franchises ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2026 Auction, setting the tone for major bidding wars and strategic squad rebuilds. KKR lead the purse standings with 64.3 crore, followed by CSK with 43.4 crore, giving both teams a massive advantage. SRH (25.5 crore), LSG (22.95 crore), and DC (21.8 crore) maintain strong financial flexibility, while teams like RCB, RR, GT, and PBKS hold moderate reserves. Mumbai Indians have the lowest purse at 2.75 crore, making their auction strategy crucial for IPL 2026 success.

Updated:Nov 15, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
1. KKR Enter IPL 2026 Auction With the Biggest Purse — 64.3 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders dominate the purse standings, giving them maximum flexibility for high-value signings and aggressive bidding during the IPL 2026 Auction.

2. CSK Prepare for a Strategic Rebuild With 43.4 Crore in the Bank

Chennai Super Kings enter the auction with a strong 43.4 crore, positioning them perfectly to reshape their squad with experienced match-winners and long-term prospects.

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad Hold 25.5 Crore for Key Auction Moves

SRH’s healthy purse of 25.5 crore ensures they can address gaps in the middle order and death bowling during IPL 2026 player bidding.

4. LSG Retain a Competitive Balance With 22.95 Crore Left

Lucknow Super Giants’ 22.95 crore gives them room to target impactful overseas options and strengthen their core ahead of the new season.

5. Delhi Capitals Enter With a Solid 21.8 Crore Purse

DC can make smart, tactical signings with their 21.8 crore balance, focusing on bowling depth, power-hitting, and Indian backups.

6. RCB Have 16.4 Crore to Reinforce Their Core

Royal Challengers Bengaluru must use their 16.4 crore purse wisely, targeting specialist bowlers and finishers to fill key gaps from last season.

7. Rajasthan Royals Sit at 16.05 Crore for Squad Upgrades

RR’s purse of 16.05 crore enables them to chase power-packed all-rounders and strengthen their lower middle-order for IPL 2026.

8. Gujarat Titans Have 12.9 Crore for Focused Spending

With 12.9 crore left, GT will need calculated buys, ideally targeting strike bowlers and finishers during the high-stakes auction rounds.

9. Punjab Kings Hold 11.5 Crore for Essential Fixes

PBKS, known for unpredictable auction strategies, will rely on their 11.5 crore purse to add stability and experience to a frequently reshuffled lineup.

10. Mumbai Indians Enter with Just 2.75 Crore — Least Among All Teams

MI face the toughest auction challenge with only 2.75 crore remaining, limiting their options and pushing them toward low-budget, high-value picks.

