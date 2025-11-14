Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2984640https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2026-retention-live-streaming-timing-rules-all-you-need-to-know-before-november-15-2984640
NewsPhotosIPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming, Timing & Rules: All You Need to Know Before November 15
photoDetails

IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming, Timing & Rules: All You Need to Know Before November 15

The IPL 2026 retention deadline is set for 15 November 2025, with all franchises required to announce their retained and released players by 5 PM IST. Unlike mega auctions, the mini-auction rules allow teams to retain as many players as they wish, while maintaining a 25-player squad and a ₹120 crore purse. Fans can watch the retention announcements live on Star Sports 2 or stream online via the JioStar app. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions, lead the buzz as franchises like CSK, MI, and Punjab Kings finalize squads and trade deals ahead of the anticipated December auction.

Updated:Nov 14, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us

1. IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: Mark Your Calendar

1/10
1. IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: Mark Your Calendar

 

The IPL 2026 retention deadline is 15 November 2025 (Saturday) at 5 PM IST, when all franchises must announce their final retained and released player lists.

Follow Us

2. No Limit on Player Retentions This Year

2/10
2. No Limit on Player Retentions This Year

 

Unlike a mega auction, IPL 2026 mini-auction rules allow franchises to retain as many players as they want, giving teams flexibility in squad planning while staying within the 25-player cap.

Follow Us

3. Squad Composition Rules Remain Standard

3/10
3. Squad Composition Rules Remain Standard

 

Each team must finalize a 25-player squad with a total salary purse of ₹120 crore, ensuring franchises balance top Indian talent, overseas stars, and emerging players.

Follow Us

4. IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Dates & Location

4/10
4. IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Dates & Location

 

Though not officially confirmed, the IPL 2026 player auction is expected between 13-16 December 2025, potentially hosted overseas in Abu Dhabi, similar to IPL 2025’s Jeddah auction.

Follow Us

5. Where to Watch IPL 2026 Retention Live

5/10
5. Where to Watch IPL 2026 Retention Live

 

Fans can catch the IPL 2026 retention announcements live on Star Sports 2, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam feeds, or stream it online via the JioStar app and website.

Follow Us

6. Defending Champions: RCB Breaks 18-Year Drought

6/10
6. Defending Champions: RCB Breaks 18-Year Drought

 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the reigning champions, having defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in last season’s final under Rajat Patidar, ending their long-awaited IPL title quest.

Follow Us

7. Mumbai Indians & CSK: IPL’s Most Successful Teams

7/10
7. Mumbai Indians & CSK: IPL’s Most Successful Teams

 

Historically, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings dominate with five IPL trophies each, followed by KKR with three titles, highlighting the competitive legacy in Indian cricket.

Follow Us

8. Strategic Retention Decisions for Teams

8/10
8. Strategic Retention Decisions for Teams

 

Franchises will build squads around retained players, weighing performance metrics, fitness, and team balance, making November 15 a high-stakes day for IPL fan debates and speculation.

Follow Us

9. Mini-Auction Spurs Trade Buzz

9/10
9. Mini-Auction Spurs Trade Buzz

 

With flexible retention rules, many high-profile trades and player swaps are emerging behind the scenes, adding intrigue ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Follow Us

10. Top Franchises Face Tough Choices

10/10
10. Top Franchises Face Tough Choices

 

Teams finishing in the top four last season—like MI, RCB, GT, and PBKS—face tougher retention decisions due to high-caliber players, while bottom-table franchises may fill squads more easily.

Follow Us
IPL 2026 retention listIPL 2026 retained playersIPL 2026 retention deadlineIPL 2026 mini-auctionIPL 2026 player auction datesRCB IPL 2026 squadCSK IPL 2026 retentionsMI IPL 2026 playersPunjab Kings IPL 2026 squadIPL 2026 trade dealsIPL 2026 retention newsIPL 2026 live updatesIPL 2026 retention live streamIPL 2026 top picksIPL 2026 defending championsRoyal Challengers Bengaluru 2026 squadIPL 2026 team strategiesIPL 2026 purse limitIPL 2026 player retention rulesIPL 2026 squad listIPL 2026 auction overseasIPL 2026 Star Sports coverageIPL 2026 JioStar live streamIPL 2026 player transfersIPL 2026 squad analysisIPL 2026 news todayIPL 2026 retention predictionsIPL 2026 squad updatesIPL 2026 emerging playersIPL 2026 franchise announcements
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
meet actress
Meet 28-Year-Old TV Actress Who In Real-Life Is Dating Her On-Screen Brother From A Blockbuster Show's Reboot, Can You Guess The Names?
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, November 14 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Relax And Trust The Flow
camera icon10
title
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Election 2025: How Rich Is Bhojpuri Megastar-Turned-RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav, Who Once Sold Milk? A Look at His Real Name, Net Worth & Car Collection
camera icon9
title
MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar
Meet MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar: Tamil Cinema’s First Superstar Who Owned Mercedes-Benz, Dined On Gold Plates, And Later Landed In Jail — The Man Behind Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha
camera icon9
title
largest eggs in the world
From Giant Birds To Ocean Titans: 9 Animals That Lay The World's Largest Eggs