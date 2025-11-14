IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming, Timing & Rules: All You Need to Know Before November 15

photoDetails

The IPL 2026 retention deadline is set for 15 November 2025, with all franchises required to announce their retained and released players by 5 PM IST. Unlike mega auctions, the mini-auction rules allow teams to retain as many players as they wish, while maintaining a 25-player squad and a ₹120 crore purse. Fans can watch the retention announcements live on Star Sports 2 or stream online via the JioStar app. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions, lead the buzz as franchises like CSK, MI, and Punjab Kings finalize squads and trade deals ahead of the anticipated December auction.