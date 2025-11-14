IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming, Timing & Rules: All You Need to Know Before November 15
The IPL 2026 retention deadline is set for 15 November 2025, with all franchises required to announce their retained and released players by 5 PM IST. Unlike mega auctions, the mini-auction rules allow teams to retain as many players as they wish, while maintaining a 25-player squad and a ₹120 crore purse. Fans can watch the retention announcements live on Star Sports 2 or stream online via the JioStar app. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions, lead the buzz as franchises like CSK, MI, and Punjab Kings finalize squads and trade deals ahead of the anticipated December auction.
1. IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: Mark Your Calendar
The IPL 2026 retention deadline is 15 November 2025 (Saturday) at 5 PM IST, when all franchises must announce their final retained and released player lists.
2. No Limit on Player Retentions This Year
Unlike a mega auction, IPL 2026 mini-auction rules allow franchises to retain as many players as they want, giving teams flexibility in squad planning while staying within the 25-player cap.
3. Squad Composition Rules Remain Standard
Each team must finalize a 25-player squad with a total salary purse of ₹120 crore, ensuring franchises balance top Indian talent, overseas stars, and emerging players.
4. IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Dates & Location
Though not officially confirmed, the IPL 2026 player auction is expected between 13-16 December 2025, potentially hosted overseas in Abu Dhabi, similar to IPL 2025’s Jeddah auction.
5. Where to Watch IPL 2026 Retention Live
Fans can catch the IPL 2026 retention announcements live on Star Sports 2, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam feeds, or stream it online via the JioStar app and website.
6. Defending Champions: RCB Breaks 18-Year Drought
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the reigning champions, having defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in last season’s final under Rajat Patidar, ending their long-awaited IPL title quest.
7. Mumbai Indians & CSK: IPL’s Most Successful Teams
Historically, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings dominate with five IPL trophies each, followed by KKR with three titles, highlighting the competitive legacy in Indian cricket.
8. Strategic Retention Decisions for Teams
Franchises will build squads around retained players, weighing performance metrics, fitness, and team balance, making November 15 a high-stakes day for IPL fan debates and speculation.
9. Mini-Auction Spurs Trade Buzz
With flexible retention rules, many high-profile trades and player swaps are emerging behind the scenes, adding intrigue ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction.
10. Top Franchises Face Tough Choices
Teams finishing in the top four last season—like MI, RCB, GT, and PBKS—face tougher retention decisions due to high-caliber players, while bottom-table franchises may fill squads more easily.
Trending Photos