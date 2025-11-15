Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2026 Retentions: Biggest Surprise Release By CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG & GT Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026 Retentions: Biggest Surprise Release By CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG & GT Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2026 retention window delivered major shocks as all 10 franchises released at least one big star ahead of the IPL 2025 mini-auction. CSK let go of Devon Conway, DC released Faf du Plessis, GT moved on from Gerald Coetzee, while KKR ended the Andre Russell era. LSG parted ways with David Miller, MI released Arjun Tendulkar, and PBKS cut ties with Glenn Maxwell. RR traded out Sanju Samson, RCB dropped Liam Livingstone, and SRH released Adam Zampa. These high-profile exits set up a blockbuster IPL auction with intense bidding wars and massive squad reshuffles expected.

Updated:Nov 15, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
1. Chennai Super Kings – Devon Conway Released

1/11
1. Chennai Super Kings – Devon Conway Released

 

CSK made a major call by releasing Devon Conway, a consistent top-order run-getter, creating a massive gap at the opener slot and signaling a renewed long-term rebuild under Ruturaj Gaikwad.

2. Delhi Capitals – Faf du Plessis Let Go

2/11
2. Delhi Capitals – Faf du Plessis Let Go

 

DC shocked fans by releasing Faf du Plessis, a proven match-winner, aiming to restructure their batting core around Axar Patel, KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs ahead of the new auction cycle.

3. Gujarat Titans – Gerald Coetzee Released

3/11
3. Gujarat Titans – Gerald Coetzee Released

 

GT’s release of Gerald Coetzee, a high-pace strike bowler, hints at a strategic shift towards experience-heavy death bowling options alongside Rabada, Siraj, and Rashid Khan.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders – Andre Russell Released

4/11
4. Kolkata Knight Riders – Andre Russell Released

 

In one of the IPL’s biggest decisions ever, KKR parted ways with Andre Russell, ending a legendary era while realigning their squad around Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine.

5. Lucknow Super Giants – David Miller Released

5/11
5. Lucknow Super Giants – David Miller Released

 

LSG released veteran finisher David Miller, signalling a move toward a younger, power-hitting middle order built around Nicholas Pooran and Himmat Singh for IPL 2026.

6. Mumbai Indians – Arjun Tendulkar Released

6/11
6. Mumbai Indians – Arjun Tendulkar Released

 

MI’s release of Arjun Tendulkar stands out, marking a notable shift in their pace-bowling development plans as they strengthen the lineup around Bumrah, Boult, and Deepak Chahar.

7. Punjab Kings – Glenn Maxwell Released

7/11
7. Punjab Kings – Glenn Maxwell Released

 

PBKS shocked the league by releasing Glenn Maxwell, their most dynamic all-rounder, clearing a massive purse slot and opening the door for a blockbuster auction replacement.

8. Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson Released (Traded Out)

8/11
8. Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson Released (Traded Out)

 

RR moved on from captain Sanju Samson via a marquee trade, reshaping their leadership and batting structure ahead of IPL 2026 while bringing in star all-rounders Jadeja and Sam Curran.

9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Liam Livingstone Released

9/11
9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Liam Livingstone Released

 

RCB released explosive English all-rounder Liam Livingstone, signalling a fresh tactical reset in the middle order as the franchise invests in new firepower and bowling balance.

10. Sunrisers Hyderabad – Adam Zampa Released

10/11
10. Sunrisers Hyderabad – Adam Zampa Released

 

SRH released world-class leg-spinner Adam Zampa, suggesting a bold shift toward pace-heavy combinations under Pat Cummins while strengthening batting depth for IPL 2026.

11/11
