IPL 2026 Retentions: Biggest Surprise Release By CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG & GT Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2026 retention window delivered major shocks as all 10 franchises released at least one big star ahead of the IPL 2025 mini-auction. CSK let go of Devon Conway, DC released Faf du Plessis, GT moved on from Gerald Coetzee, while KKR ended the Andre Russell era. LSG parted ways with David Miller, MI released Arjun Tendulkar, and PBKS cut ties with Glenn Maxwell. RR traded out Sanju Samson, RCB dropped Liam Livingstone, and SRH released Adam Zampa. These high-profile exits set up a blockbuster IPL auction with intense bidding wars and massive squad reshuffles expected.