IPL 2026 Retentions: Biggest Surprise Release By CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG & GT Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
The IPL 2026 retention window delivered major shocks as all 10 franchises released at least one big star ahead of the IPL 2025 mini-auction. CSK let go of Devon Conway, DC released Faf du Plessis, GT moved on from Gerald Coetzee, while KKR ended the Andre Russell era. LSG parted ways with David Miller, MI released Arjun Tendulkar, and PBKS cut ties with Glenn Maxwell. RR traded out Sanju Samson, RCB dropped Liam Livingstone, and SRH released Adam Zampa. These high-profile exits set up a blockbuster IPL auction with intense bidding wars and massive squad reshuffles expected.
1. Chennai Super Kings – Devon Conway Released
CSK made a major call by releasing Devon Conway, a consistent top-order run-getter, creating a massive gap at the opener slot and signaling a renewed long-term rebuild under Ruturaj Gaikwad.
2. Delhi Capitals – Faf du Plessis Let Go
DC shocked fans by releasing Faf du Plessis, a proven match-winner, aiming to restructure their batting core around Axar Patel, KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs ahead of the new auction cycle.
3. Gujarat Titans – Gerald Coetzee Released
GT’s release of Gerald Coetzee, a high-pace strike bowler, hints at a strategic shift towards experience-heavy death bowling options alongside Rabada, Siraj, and Rashid Khan.
4. Kolkata Knight Riders – Andre Russell Released
In one of the IPL’s biggest decisions ever, KKR parted ways with Andre Russell, ending a legendary era while realigning their squad around Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine.
5. Lucknow Super Giants – David Miller Released
LSG released veteran finisher David Miller, signalling a move toward a younger, power-hitting middle order built around Nicholas Pooran and Himmat Singh for IPL 2026.
6. Mumbai Indians – Arjun Tendulkar Released
MI’s release of Arjun Tendulkar stands out, marking a notable shift in their pace-bowling development plans as they strengthen the lineup around Bumrah, Boult, and Deepak Chahar.
7. Punjab Kings – Glenn Maxwell Released
PBKS shocked the league by releasing Glenn Maxwell, their most dynamic all-rounder, clearing a massive purse slot and opening the door for a blockbuster auction replacement.
8. Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson Released (Traded Out)
RR moved on from captain Sanju Samson via a marquee trade, reshaping their leadership and batting structure ahead of IPL 2026 while bringing in star all-rounders Jadeja and Sam Curran.
9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Liam Livingstone Released
RCB released explosive English all-rounder Liam Livingstone, signalling a fresh tactical reset in the middle order as the franchise invests in new firepower and bowling balance.
10. Sunrisers Hyderabad – Adam Zampa Released
SRH released world-class leg-spinner Adam Zampa, suggesting a bold shift toward pace-heavy combinations under Pat Cummins while strengthening batting depth for IPL 2026.
Trending Photos