IPL 2026: SRH Star Liam Livingstone’s wife Olivia Reid becomes the unexpected talking point

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Olivia Reid, wife of England cricketer Liam Livingstone, is a UK-based Parliamentary Analyst known for her expertise in political intelligence and public policy. With a Master’s degree in Human Rights Law and Political Science from the University of Liverpool, she has built a strong professional identity beyond cricket fame. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2023 and married in a private ceremony in October 2025, with a larger celebration planned in 2026. As interest in cricketers’ personal lives grows, Olivia Reid stands out for her low-profile presence, academic background, and independent career in UK governance and legislative analysis.