IPL 2026: SRH Star Liam Livingstone’s wife Olivia Reid becomes the unexpected talking point
Olivia Reid, wife of England cricketer Liam Livingstone, is a UK-based Parliamentary Analyst known for her expertise in political intelligence and public policy. With a Master’s degree in Human Rights Law and Political Science from the University of Liverpool, she has built a strong professional identity beyond cricket fame. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2023 and married in a private ceremony in October 2025, with a larger celebration planned in 2026. As interest in cricketers’ personal lives grows, Olivia Reid stands out for her low-profile presence, academic background, and independent career in UK governance and legislative analysis.
1. A Political Intelligence Professional With Real Influence
Olivia Reid works as a Parliamentary Analyst at Dods Political Intelligence, where she tracks UK legislation, policy changes, and political trends, offering insights that help businesses and institutions make strategic decisions. Photo Credit - X
2. Strong Academic Foundation in Law and Politics
She completed a Master’s degree in Human Rights Law and Political Science from the University of Liverpool in 2022, equipping her with deep expertise in governance, legal systems, and public policy frameworks. Photo Credit - X
3. Early Career Shows Versatility and Work Ethic
Before entering political intelligence, Olivia built experience across roles like Commercial Assistant and Business Support Officer, including a stint at The Ivy Collection, reflecting adaptability and strong foundational skills. Photo Credit - X
4. Specialist in Public Affairs and Policy Tracking
Her current role demands real-time monitoring of parliamentary activity, legislative developments, and regulatory shifts, positioning her as a specialist in public affairs research and political risk analysis in the UK landscape. Photo Credit - X
5. Public Confirmation Came in June 2023
Olivia and Liam made their relationship official on social media in mid-2023, quickly becoming one of cricket’s most talked-about couples, especially during international tours and franchise leagues. Photo Credit - X
6. Private Wedding Ceremony in October 2025
The couple tied the knot in an intimate “legal” ceremony on October 5, 2025, attended by close family, marking a low-key yet significant milestone ahead of a planned larger celebration in 2026. Photo Credit - X
7. Maintains a Low-Profile Public Presence
Unlike many WAGs in international cricket, Olivia keeps her personal life private, focusing on her career while occasionally appearing in social media glimpses supporting Livingstone during major tournaments. Photo Credit - X
8. Known for Her Calm and Grounded Personality
She is widely described as composed and intellectually driven, with a focus on personal growth and professional excellence rather than public attention or celebrity status. Photo Credit - X
9. A Known Animal Lover With a Soft Public Side
Olivia frequently shares moments with her pet dog, highlighting her affection for animals and offering a softer contrast to her otherwise policy-driven professional life. Photo Credit - X
10. Balances Career Stability With Cricket’s Global Lifestyle
While Livingstone travels extensively for leagues like the IPL, Olivia remains UK-based, balancing a stable career with the demands of being connected to a globally touring athlete. Photo Credit - X
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