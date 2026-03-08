IPL 2026: Top performers from MI, RCB, CSK, GT, LSG, RR, KKR, DC, PBKS, SRH in T20 World Cup 2026 - In Pics
The T20 World Cup 2026 showcased several standout players who are also key members of IPL 2026 franchises, setting the stage for an exciting IPL season. From Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive batting for India to Kagiso Rabada’s lethal pace attack for South Africa, multiple players delivered match-winning performances. Emerging talents like Jacob Bethell and consistent performers such as Aiden Markram also impressed with crucial runs. Meanwhile, bowlers like Varun Chakaravarthy, Marco Jansen and Jofra Archer dominated with the ball. Their strong T20 World Cup form could significantly influence team strategies and match outcomes when the IPL 2026 season begins.
Kagiso Rabada – Gujarat Titans (GT)
Rabada spearheaded South Africa’s pace attack throughout the tournament and finished with a remarkable bowling average of 15.58, consistently striking in powerplays and death overs. His pace, control and experience made him one of the most threatening fast bowlers in the T20 World Cup 2026.
For Gujarat Titans, Rabada’s form signals a major boost ahead of IPL 2026. His ability to take early wickets and close out innings remains crucial in high-pressure T20 matches.
Photo Credit - X
Marco Jansen – Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Marco Jansen emerged as one of South Africa’s most effective seam-bowling all-rounders in the tournament, claiming 11 wickets, including a standout spell of 4/22. His bounce and left-arm angle troubled top-order batters across conditions.
Punjab Kings will be encouraged by Jansen’s ability to deliver breakthroughs and control the middle overs. His all-round skill set could make him a strategic weapon during IPL 2026.
Photo Credit - X
Varun Chakaravarthy – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Varun Chakaravarthy once again proved the value of mystery spin in T20 cricket. Entering the T20 World Cup 2026 final with 13 wickets, he stood among the tournament’s joint-highest wicket-takers.
His variations and ability to control scoring in middle overs were central to India’s bowling strategy. For Kolkata Knight Riders, his current form strengthens their spin arsenal ahead of IPL 2026.
Photo Credit - X
Suryakumar Yadav – Mumbai Indians (MI)
India captain Suryakumar Yadav led from the front with 242 runs, including a stunning unbeaten 84 that showcased his trademark 360-degree stroke play.
His ability to dismantle bowling attacks across phases of the innings made him one of the tournament’s most entertaining batters. Mumbai Indians will rely heavily on that form during IPL 2026.
Photo Credit - X
Ishan Kishan – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Ishan Kishan emerged as India’s leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2026, amassing 263 runs across eight innings with aggressive intent at the top of the order.
His fearless approach during powerplays helped India build early momentum in several matches. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kishan’s form could be pivotal in shaping their IPL 2026 batting strategy.
Photo Credit - X
Sanju Samson – Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Sanju Samson delivered one of the most efficient batting campaigns of the tournament, scoring 232 runs at an average of 77.33. His consistency and calmness in the middle order provided India with stability.
For Chennai Super Kings, Samson’s ability to accelerate while maintaining control could be a defining factor in IPL 2026.
Photo Credit - X
Jacob Bethell – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
England’s young star Jacob Bethell enjoyed a breakout tournament, scoring 280 runs, including a spectacular 105, announcing himself as one of the future stars of white-ball cricket.
His aggressive style and fearless shot-making align perfectly with RCB’s batting philosophy, making him a player to watch in IPL 2026.
Photo Credit - X
Aiden Markram – Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Aiden Markram delivered a highly consistent campaign for South Africa, accumulating 286 runs with three half-centuries. His ability to anchor innings while maintaining a healthy strike rate proved invaluable.
Lucknow Super Giants will look to Markram’s composure and adaptability as they shape their batting core for IPL 2026.
Photo Credit - X
Pathum Nissanka – Delhi Capitals (DC)
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka impressed with 211 runs, highlighted by an unbeaten 100* that demonstrated his ability to build innings under pressure.
His controlled stroke play and ability to pace an innings could make him an important asset for Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2026 season.
Photo Credit - X
Jofra Archer – Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Jofra Archer returned to form in the T20 World Cup 2026, finishing with 11 wickets and delivering several high-impact spells for England.
His express pace and ability to strike at key moments could significantly strengthen Rajasthan Royals’ bowling attack heading into IPL 2026.
Photo Credit - X
Trending Photos