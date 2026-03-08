IPL 2026: Top performers from MI, RCB, CSK, GT, LSG, RR, KKR, DC, PBKS, SRH in T20 World Cup 2026 - In Pics

1 / 11

Rabada spearheaded South Africa’s pace attack throughout the tournament and finished with a remarkable bowling average of 15.58, consistently striking in powerplays and death overs. His pace, control and experience made him one of the most threatening fast bowlers in the T20 World Cup 2026.

For Gujarat Titans, Rabada’s form signals a major boost ahead of IPL 2026. His ability to take early wickets and close out innings remains crucial in high-pressure T20 matches.

Photo Credit - X