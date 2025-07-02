Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2026 Trade: 9 Players Who Could Be Traded From MI, CSK, RCB, GT, LSG, SRH, KKR, PBKS, RR, DC - Check In Pics
IPL 2026 Trade: 9 Players Who Could Be Traded From MI, CSK, RCB, GT, LSG, SRH, KKR, PBKS, RR, DC - Check In Pics

With the IPL 2026 trade window now open, franchises are already strategizing possible trades to rebuild or rebalance their squads. While the mega auction is still months away, the trade window provides a crucial opportunity to tweak team combinations and offload underperformers or surplus players. Here’s a look at 9 players who could be traded ahead of the next season.

Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
IPL 2026 Trade Window Opens

1/10
IPL 2026 Trade Window Opens

With multiple franchises looking to rebuild or go for one final push, this trade window could prove pivotal. Blockbuster moves like those of Hardik Pandya in the past have shown how dramatically fortunes can shift with a few bold transfers.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR to MI)

2/10
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR to MI)

If MI want a long-term Indian opener, Jaiswal is a dream target. RR may not part easily with him, but MI have the financial muscle and player options to offer in return.

Wanindu Hasaranga (RR to SRH)

3/10
Wanindu Hasaranga (RR to SRH)

Hasaranga has yet to deliver consistently in the IPL, but SRH might be tempted to pick him up given their need for a quality spinner who can also contribute with the bat.

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR to SRH)

4/10
Venkatesh Iyer (KKR to SRH)

Iyer’s form has fluctuated, and KKR may look to cash in. SRH could benefit from his left-handed powerplay aggression and utility bowling.

Shardul Thakur (LSG to CSK or RCB)

5/10
Shardul Thakur (LSG to CSK or RCB)

Thakur is a known Dhoni favourite and could return to CSK if LSG release him. RCB is another option if they aim to beef up their Indian pace-bowling all-rounder options.

Sanju Samson (RR to CSK)

6/10
Sanju Samson (RR to CSK)

One of the boldest moves in this trade rumour list, Samson’s potential switch to CSK could solve their wicketkeeping and middle-order leadership gap as they plan for life beyond Dhoni.

Mohammed Shami (SRH to PBKS)

7/10
Mohammed Shami (SRH to PBKS)

Injuries have kept Shami on the sidelines recently, but if fit, he remains one of the best Indian pacers. A return to Punjab, where he previously excelled, could be on the cards.

Liam Livingstone (From RCB to MI or LSG)

8/10
Liam Livingstone (From RCB to MI or LSG)

Known for his explosive middle-order hitting, Livingstone didn’t quite find his rhythm at RCB. With teams like MI and LSG in need of a spin-hitting power-hitter, he could be a key trade.

Ishan Kishan (SRH to MI)

9/10
Ishan Kishan (SRH to MI)

After a season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kishan could return to familiar territory at Mumbai Indians. His previous success with MI and need for a settled Indian opener makes this a potential homecoming.

Glenn Maxwell (PBKS to CSK or GT)

10/10
Glenn Maxwell (PBKS to CSK or GT)

Maxwell’s future at Punjab Kings looks uncertain after an inconsistent season. However, CSK and Gujarat Titans may be interested in his experience and ability to finish games with both bat and ball.

