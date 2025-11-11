Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2982621https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2026-trade-rules-explained-how-franchises-pull-off-blockbuster-player-swaps-before-the-auction-2982621
NewsPhotosIPL 2026 Trade Rules Explained: How Franchises Pull Off Blockbuster Player Swaps Before the Auction
photoDetails

IPL 2026 Trade Rules Explained: How Franchises Pull Off Blockbuster Player Swaps Before the Auction

The IPL 2026 trade window is set to witness major franchise shake-ups, with top stars like Sanju Samson and Ravichandran Ashwin reportedly exploring moves ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Governed by strict BCCI trade rules, the process allows player-for-player and cash-based deals, ensuring fair play and transparency. Teams must obtain player consent, clear medical checks, and get BCCI approval before finalizing any trade. With no cap on the number of trades, franchises like CSK, RR, and MI are expected to reshape their squads strategically. The coming weeks could bring some of the biggest IPL trades ever.

Updated:Nov 11, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Trading Window Opens After Every IPL Season

1/10
1. Trading Window Opens After Every IPL Season

 

The IPL trade window begins a month after the season ends and stays open until a week before the next auction, giving franchises ample time to negotiate and balance their squads.

Follow Us

2. Trades Can Be Player-for-Cash or Player-for-Player

2/10
2. Trades Can Be Player-for-Cash or Player-for-Player

 

Teams can opt for one-way trades (player for cash) or two-way swaps (player for player), allowing flexibility in roster management and salary cap optimization before the IPL 2026 auction.

Follow Us

3. BCCI Approval is Mandatory for Every Trade

3/10
3. BCCI Approval is Mandatory for Every Trade

 

Every deal — whether domestic or international — needs official clearance from the BCCI. The board ensures fair practices, transparency, and adherence to IPL’s financial structure and player welfare.

Follow Us

5. Player Consent is Crucial for Finalizing Trades

4/10
5. Player Consent is Crucial for Finalizing Trades

4. Expression of Interest (EOI) Kicks Off Every Trade

Franchises must send an Expression of Interest (EOI) to the BCCI for players they wish to acquire. The selling team then has 48 hours to respond, or the EOI stands rejected automatically.

Follow Us

5. Player Consent is Crucial for Finalizing Trades

5/10
5. Player Consent is Crucial for Finalizing Trades

 

A trade only proceeds once the player signs a consent form, confirming willingness to join the new team and agreeing to revised contract terms under the IPL’s official trade framework.

Follow Us

6. Negotiated Increases Are Shared Between Player and Selling Team

6/10
6. Negotiated Increases Are Shared Between Player and Selling Team

 

If a buying franchise offers a higher fee, the negotiated increase is divided between the player and the selling team — a win-win setup that incentivizes all parties.

Follow Us

7. Player Fitness and Medical Checks Are Compulsory

7/10
7. Player Fitness and Medical Checks Are Compulsory

 

Before final approval, franchises must ensure the player is match-fit. Medical tests are often part of the verification process to avoid disputes and guarantee on-field readiness.

Follow Us

8. Each Player Can Be Traded Only Once Per Season

8/10
8. Each Player Can Be Traded Only Once Per Season

 

To maintain fairness and stability, a player can only be traded once in a particular season, ensuring teams cannot continuously shuffle players for strategic manipulation.

Follow Us

9. No Cap on the Number of Trades a Franchise Can Make

9/10
9. No Cap on the Number of Trades a Franchise Can Make

 

Unlike the retention limit, there’s no restriction on how many players a team can trade during the window — giving franchises like MI, CSK, and RCB full flexibility in squad restructuring.

Follow Us

10. BCCI Can Overturn or Penalize Improper Deals

10/10
10. BCCI Can Overturn or Penalize Improper Deals

 

If the BCCI detects irregularities or coercion, it holds the power to cancel the trade or impose financial penalties, safeguarding the integrity of IPL’s transfer system.

 

Follow Us
IPL 2026 Trade RulesIPL trade window explainedIPL 2026 player transfer newsIPL player trading rulesIPL trade process BCCIIPL 2026 Auction UpdatesIPL player-for-player tradeIPL cash deal rulesSanju Samson IPL 2026 TradeRavindra Jadeja trade newsIPL 2026 franchise reshuffleIPL player consent formIPL 2026 retention deadlineIPL trading window timelineIPL 2026 mini auctionIPL 2026 player movementIPL transfer window guideIPL trade and auction differenceIPL trade list 2026Hardik Pandya IPL trade 2024IPL trade window start dateIPL trade negotiation processIPL 2026 player swapsIPL franchise trade policyIPL trade approval BCCIIPL trade fitness rulesIPL 2026 team combinationsIPL 2026 retention and releaseIPL trading window latest newsIPL 2026 squad changes
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Delhi Bomb Blast
In Pics: Smoke, Sirens And Shock – The Delhi Bomb Blast That Stunned City
camera icon8
title
Mumbai Indians
5 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman And...
camera icon7
title
IAS success story
Meet IAS Officer Sanskriti Trivedy: 6 Attempts, AIR 17, Hailing From Bihar; Know Her Story To Success
camera icon7
title
Home remedies for cold and cough
Try These Drinks To Avoid Cold And Cough With The Changing Weather
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
5 IPL Stars Who Scored Big But Never Lifted Trophy: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle And... Check