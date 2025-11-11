IPL 2026 Trade Rules Explained: How Franchises Pull Off Blockbuster Player Swaps Before the Auction

photoDetails

The IPL 2026 trade window is set to witness major franchise shake-ups, with top stars like Sanju Samson and Ravichandran Ashwin reportedly exploring moves ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Governed by strict BCCI trade rules, the process allows player-for-player and cash-based deals, ensuring fair play and transparency. Teams must obtain player consent, clear medical checks, and get BCCI approval before finalizing any trade. With no cap on the number of trades, franchises like CSK, RR, and MI are expected to reshape their squads strategically. The coming weeks could bring some of the biggest IPL trades ever.