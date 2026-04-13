IPL 2026 updated orange cap list: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at top, but Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli close gap

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The IPL 2026 Orange Cap race is intensifying with a mix of emerging stars and established players dominating early matches. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the charts, followed closely by Rajat Patidar, Heinrich Klaasen, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. With high strike rates becoming the norm, batters like Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler are adapting quickly to stay competitive. Young talents such as Dhruv Jurel and Sameer Rizvi highlight the league’s evolving batting depth. As the tournament progresses, the race for most runs in IPL 2026 is expected to tighten, potentially breaking previous records and redefining T20 batting benchmarks.