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NewsPhotosIPL 2026 updated orange cap list: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at top, but Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli close gap
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IPL 2026 updated orange cap list: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at top, but Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli close gap

The IPL 2026 Orange Cap race is intensifying with a mix of emerging stars and established players dominating early matches. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the charts, followed closely by Rajat Patidar, Heinrich Klaasen, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. With high strike rates becoming the norm, batters like Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler are adapting quickly to stay competitive. Young talents such as Dhruv Jurel and Sameer Rizvi highlight the league’s evolving batting depth. As the tournament progresses, the race for most runs in IPL 2026 is expected to tighten, potentially breaking previous records and redefining T20 batting benchmarks.

Updated:Apr 13, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
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1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – The Breakout Star Leading the Race

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1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – The Breakout Star Leading the Race

With 200 runs in just four matches at a staggering strike rate of 266.67, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as the early Orange Cap leader, redefining aggressive T20 batting in IPL 2026. Photo Credit - X

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2. Rajat Patidar – Consistency Meets Power

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2. Rajat Patidar – Consistency Meets Power

Rajat Patidar’s 195 runs at an average of 65 underline his consistency, but it’s his strike rate above 200 that makes him a serious Orange Cap contender this season. Photo Credit - X

 

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3. Heinrich Klaasen – The Middle-Order Enforcer

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3. Heinrich Klaasen – The Middle-Order Enforcer

Heinrich Klaasen continues to dominate spin and pace alike, scoring 184 runs and proving why he remains one of the most destructive middle-order batters in T20 cricket globally. Photo Credit - X

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4. Yashasvi Jaiswal – Elite Form Continues

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4. Yashasvi Jaiswal – Elite Form Continues

Yashasvi Jaiswal has carried his international form into IPL 2026, scoring 183 runs at a stunning average of 91.50, showing maturity and control alongside aggressive strokeplay. Photo Credit - X

 

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5. Virat Kohli – The Classic Anchor Still Delivering

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5. Virat Kohli – The Classic Anchor Still Delivering

Despite the rise of young hitters, Virat Kohli’s 179 runs highlight his ability to anchor innings while maintaining a strike rate above 160, adapting perfectly to modern T20 demands. Photo Credit - X

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6. Jos Buttler – Explosive Starts at the Top

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6. Jos Buttler – Explosive Starts at the Top

Jos Buttler’s 176 runs reflect his role as a powerplay specialist, consistently giving his team fast starts that shape match outcomes in the IPL’s high-scoring environment. Photo Credit - X

 

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7. Dhruv Jurel – The Finisher India Needed

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7. Dhruv Jurel – The Finisher India Needed

Dhruv Jurel’s 176 runs at a strike rate of 181 showcase his finishing ability, reinforcing India’s growing bench strength in T20 cricket ahead of global tournaments. Photo Credit - X

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8. Sameer Rizvi – Fearless Young Talent

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8. Sameer Rizvi – Fearless Young Talent

Sameer Rizvi’s aggressive 166-run tally highlights IPL’s role as a talent incubator, with his fearless hitting already turning heads among selectors and analysts. Photo Credit - X

 

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9. Shubman Gill – Elegant Yet Effective

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9. Shubman Gill – Elegant Yet Effective

Shubman Gill has scored 165 runs in just three innings, combining classical technique with modern acceleration, making him one of the most complete T20 batters in IPL 2026. Photo Credit - X

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10. Angkrish Raghuvanshi – Silent Performer Rising

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10. Angkrish Raghuvanshi – Silent Performer Rising

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 155 runs may not grab headlines, but his consistency and strike rotation make him a crucial contributor in the Orange Cap race narrative. Photo Credit - X

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