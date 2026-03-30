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NewsPhotosIPL 2026 updated points table after MI vs KKR game
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IPL 2026 updated points table after MI vs KKR game

The IPL 2026 points table has started to take shape with Royal Challengers Bengaluru leading after a strong opening win, followed by Mumbai Indians. Early Net Run Rate differences are already influencing standings, while teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad face early pressure. With several teams yet to play, the table remains highly dynamic. Upcoming fixtures will play a crucial role in shaping mid-season rankings. Tracking the IPL standings, NRR trends, and match results will be essential for understanding playoff qualification scenarios as the tournament progresses.

Updated:Mar 30, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
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RCB Dominate Early With Massive NRR Advantage

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RCB Dominate Early With Massive NRR Advantage

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have surged to the top of the IPL 2026 points table thanks to a commanding win and a +2.907 Net Run Rate, giving them a crucial early edge in standings. Photo Credit - X

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Mumbai Indians Start Strong But Trail on NRR

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Mumbai Indians Start Strong But Trail on NRR

Mumbai Indians secured two points with an opening win, but their lower NRR (+0.687) compared to RCB suggests less dominance, making upcoming matches critical for improving ranking strength. Photo Credit - X

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KKR Face Early Setback Despite Competitive Score

3/11
KKR Face Early Setback Despite Competitive Score

Kolkata Knight Riders’ narrow loss has already pushed them into negative NRR territory, highlighting how even closely fought matches can impact early IPL 2026 standings significantly. Photo Credit - X

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SRH Hit Hard by Heavy Defeat in Opener

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SRH Hit Hard by Heavy Defeat in Opener

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a major NRR blow (-2.907), putting them at the bottom of the table and forcing them to focus on big-margin wins in upcoming fixtures. Photo Credit - X

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Six Teams Yet to Play Keep Table Temporarily Skewed

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Six Teams Yet to Play Keep Table Temporarily Skewed

With Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals yet to play, the IPL 2026 points table is incomplete and heavily influenced by just two matches. Photo Credit - X

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Early Leaders Benefit From First-Mover Advantage Only

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Early Leaders Benefit From First-Mover Advantage Only

RCB and Mumbai Indians are on top primarily because they have already played and won, not because of sustained dominance, meaning positions will normalize once all teams complete their first match. Photo Credit - X

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Standings Likely to Change Drastically After Next Round

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Standings Likely to Change Drastically After Next Round

As the remaining six teams play their opening matches, the IPL 2026 points table will undergo a major reshuffle, making current rankings highly temporary and not fully reflective of team strength. Photo Credit - X

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NRR Volatility Highest in Opening Week of IPL

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NRR Volatility Highest in Opening Week of IPL

With limited matches played, Net Run Rate swings are extreme early on, meaning one big win or loss in the next games can dramatically alter rankings across the table. Photo Credit - X

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No Clear Hierarchy Yet in IPL 2026 Standings

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No Clear Hierarchy Yet in IPL 2026 Standings

At this stage, it is too early to identify dominant teams, as the points table lacks balance with uneven matches played across franchises in the opening phase. Photo Credit - X

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Real Trends Will Emerge After 3–4 Matches Per Team

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Real Trends Will Emerge After 3–4 Matches Per Team

The IPL points table typically stabilises only after each team plays multiple games, when both consistency and Net Run Rate begin to reflect actual performance levels. Photo Credit - X

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