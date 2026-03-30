IPL 2026 updated points table after MI vs KKR game

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The IPL 2026 points table has started to take shape with Royal Challengers Bengaluru leading after a strong opening win, followed by Mumbai Indians. Early Net Run Rate differences are already influencing standings, while teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad face early pressure. With several teams yet to play, the table remains highly dynamic. Upcoming fixtures will play a crucial role in shaping mid-season rankings. Tracking the IPL standings, NRR trends, and match results will be essential for understanding playoff qualification scenarios as the tournament progresses.