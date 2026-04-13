IPL 2026 updated points table after MI vs RCB game

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IPL 2026 points table shows Rajasthan Royals dominating early with four wins, while CSK and KKR struggle at the bottom. Punjab Kings and RCB are strong contenders with solid net run rates. Mid-table teams like DC, GT, and LSG remain inconsistent, keeping the playoff race open. Net run rate is already playing a crucial role in rankings. Early trends suggest aggressive batting and strong bowling units are defining success this season. As the tournament progresses, these patterns could heavily influence qualification scenarios and playoff outcomes in IPL 2026.