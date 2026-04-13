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NewsPhotosIPL 2026 updated points table after MI vs RCB game
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IPL 2026 updated points table after MI vs RCB game

IPL 2026 points table shows Rajasthan Royals dominating early with four wins, while CSK and KKR struggle at the bottom. Punjab Kings and RCB are strong contenders with solid net run rates. Mid-table teams like DC, GT, and LSG remain inconsistent, keeping the playoff race open. Net run rate is already playing a crucial role in rankings. Early trends suggest aggressive batting and strong bowling units are defining success this season. As the tournament progresses, these patterns could heavily influence qualification scenarios and playoff outcomes in IPL 2026.

Updated:Apr 13, 2026, 09:02 AM IST
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1. Rajasthan Royals Set the Early Benchmark

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1. Rajasthan Royals Set the Early Benchmark

Rajasthan Royals’ unbeaten start in IPL 2026 signals a well-balanced squad firing in all departments. Their dominant net run rate shows they are not just winning but controlling games comprehensively.

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2. Punjab Kings Show Rare Consistency

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2. Punjab Kings Show Rare Consistency

Punjab Kings’ strong start highlights improved team structure and clarity in roles. Their ability to avoid collapses and close games effectively makes them a serious contender this season.

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3. RCB’s Net Run Rate Advantage Could Be Crucial

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3. RCB’s Net Run Rate Advantage Could Be Crucial

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s high net run rate indicates convincing wins. In tight playoff scenarios, this advantage could become the difference between qualification and elimination.

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4. Delhi Capitals Still Searching for Stability

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4. Delhi Capitals Still Searching for Stability

Delhi Capitals’ mixed results suggest ongoing experimentation with combinations. Their inconsistency reflects unresolved issues in both batting depth and bowling execution under pressure.

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5. Gujarat Titans Yet to Find Momentum

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5. Gujarat Titans Yet to Find Momentum

Gujarat Titans have shown flashes of brilliance but lack consistency. Their performances indicate potential, but failure to string wins together could hurt their IPL 2026 playoff chances.

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6. Lucknow Super Giants Face Hidden Concerns

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6. Lucknow Super Giants Face Hidden Concerns

Despite two wins, Lucknow Super Giants’ negative net run rate exposes underlying issues, particularly in bowling economy and match control, which could impact long-term standings.

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7. Mumbai Indians Struggling to Find Rhythm

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7. Mumbai Indians Struggling to Find Rhythm

Mumbai Indians’ slow start reflects batting inconsistency and lack of finishing strength. Their negative net run rate suggests defeats have been one-sided rather than closely contested.

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8. Sunrisers Hyderabad Need Tactical Reset

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8. Sunrisers Hyderabad Need Tactical Reset

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s performances show gaps in both strategy and execution. Their inability to dominate key match phases raises concerns about their competitiveness this season.

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9. Chennai Super Kings Under Early Pressure

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9. Chennai Super Kings Under Early Pressure

Chennai Super Kings’ poor net run rate indicates heavy defeats and structural issues. Questions around squad balance and adaptability are already emerging in IPL 2026.

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10. Kolkata Knight Riders Facing Crisis Start

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10. Kolkata Knight Riders Facing Crisis Start

Kolkata Knight Riders’ winless run highlights serious concerns in both batting and bowling departments. Early losses in a short tournament significantly reduce their margin for recovery.

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