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NewsPhotosIPL 2026 updated points table after RCB vs CSK: RCB surge to top as CSK slump deepens after latest clash
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IPL 2026 updated points table after RCB vs CSK: RCB surge to top as CSK slump deepens after latest clash

IPL 2026 points table update after RCB vs CSK shows Royal Challengers Bengaluru leading with a strong net run rate, while Chennai Super Kings struggle at the bottom with three losses. Sameer Rizvi holds the Orange Cap with 160 runs, emerging as a breakout performer, while Ravi Bishnoi leads the Purple Cap race with five wickets. Teams like RR, DC and PBKS remain unbeaten, indicating a competitive early phase. The IPL 2026 season is already highlighting trends like aggressive batting and impactful spin bowling, which could define playoff scenarios and long-term team strategies as the tournament progresses.

Updated:Apr 06, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
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RCB dominate early with best net run rate

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RCB dominate early with best net run rate

Royal Challengers Bengaluru leading the IPL 2026 points table with a superior net run rate highlights a complete team performance, where both batting depth and bowling execution are delivering consistent match-winning results. Photo Credit - X

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CSK face early crisis with three straight losses

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CSK face early crisis with three straight losses

Chennai Super Kings at the bottom reflects major tactical and execution issues, particularly in bowling phases, putting their IPL 2026 playoff hopes under immediate pressure. Photo Credit - X

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RR establish themselves as strong contenders

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RR establish themselves as strong contenders

Rajasthan Royals maintaining an unbeaten start shows excellent squad balance, with consistent performances across departments strengthening their position in IPL 2026 standings. Photo Credit - X

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DC show improved consistency and finishing ability

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DC show improved consistency and finishing ability

Delhi Capitals continuing their winning run reflects better game awareness and composure in crucial moments, key factors in their IPL 2026 success so far. Photo Credit - X

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Sameer Rizvi emerges as Orange Cap leader

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Sameer Rizvi emerges as Orange Cap leader

Sameer Rizvi topping the run charts with 160 runs highlights a breakout IPL 2026 campaign driven by aggressive stroke play and remarkable consistency. Photo Credit - X

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Rohit Sharma adds stability to top-order race

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Rohit Sharma adds stability to top-order race

Rohit Sharma featuring among top scorers underlines his role in anchoring innings while maintaining a high strike rate in IPL 2026 matches. Photo Credit - X

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Ravi Bishnoi leads Purple Cap standings

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Ravi Bishnoi leads Purple Cap standings

Ravi Bishnoi holding five wickets with an excellent average shows his effectiveness in controlling middle overs and breaking partnerships in IPL 2026. Photo Credit - X

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Multiple bowlers intensify Purple Cap competition

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Multiple bowlers intensify Purple Cap competition

Vijaykumar Vyshak and Jacob Duffy matching wicket counts indicate a tightly contested race where consistency will determine the IPL 2026 leader. Photo Credit - X

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MI and LSG remain in unpredictable mid-table zone

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MI and LSG remain in unpredictable mid-table zone

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants need consistent performances, as minor fluctuations could significantly impact their IPL 2026 playoff chances. Photo Credit - X

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Aggressive batting and spin define IPL 2026 trend

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Aggressive batting and spin define IPL 2026 trend

Early season patterns suggest high strike-rate batting and impactful spin bowling are shaping outcomes, influencing team strategies and future match approaches in IPL 2026. Photo Credit - X

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