IPL 2026 updated points table after RCB vs CSK: RCB surge to top as CSK slump deepens after latest clash

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IPL 2026 points table update after RCB vs CSK shows Royal Challengers Bengaluru leading with a strong net run rate, while Chennai Super Kings struggle at the bottom with three losses. Sameer Rizvi holds the Orange Cap with 160 runs, emerging as a breakout performer, while Ravi Bishnoi leads the Purple Cap race with five wickets. Teams like RR, DC and PBKS remain unbeaten, indicating a competitive early phase. The IPL 2026 season is already highlighting trends like aggressive batting and impactful spin bowling, which could define playoff scenarios and long-term team strategies as the tournament progresses.