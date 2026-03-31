IPL 2026 updated points table after RR vs CSK game: Rajasthan Royals take huge net run rate boost after 8 wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

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The IPL 2026 season has begun with Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, and RCB taking early control of the points table through dominant performances and strong net run rates. Meanwhile, CSK’s heavy loss raises immediate concerns. Top batting displays from Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma highlight aggressive scoring trends, while bowlers like Romario Shepherd and Ravindra Jadeja have made early impacts. These initial matches underline the importance of net run rate, balanced squads, and adaptability. As the tournament progresses, these trends will play a crucial role in determining playoff contenders and shaping the overall IPL 2026 narrative.