IPL 2026 updated points table: RCB go top after beating LSG
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have surged to the top of the IPL 2026 points table after a commanding win over Lucknow Super Giants, reaching 8 points in five matches with a league-best Net Run Rate of +1.503. The result reshapes the early playoff race, tightening the mid-table and increasing pressure on struggling teams like KKR and MI.
RCB Take Early Control of IPL 2026 Standings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru moving to 8 points with the best Net Run Rate (+1.503) gives them early command in IPL 2026, reducing pressure in upcoming fixtures and strengthening their playoff qualification trajectory significantly. Photo Credit - X
RR Stay Level But NRR Gap Is Crucial
Rajasthan Royals matching RCB on points keeps them firmly in contention, but the noticeable NRR gap could become decisive later, especially if playoff qualification comes down to tight margins. Photo Credit - X
PBKS Quietly Emerging as Title Contenders
Punjab Kings with 7 points from four games are in a strong position, and with a match in hand, they could potentially climb to the top, making them a serious IPL 2026 contender. Photo Credit - X
SRH, DC, GT Locked in Tight Mid-Table Battle
Three teams sitting on 4 points creates a volatile middle order where even one win or loss can drastically change rankings, making consistency the biggest factor in IPL 2026 progression. Photo Credit - X
LSG Slipping Due to Poor Net Run Rate
Despite two wins, Lucknow Super Giants’ negative NRR (-0.804) highlights heavy defeats, which could hurt them later when playoff spots are decided on fine statistical margins. Photo Credit - X
CSK Facing Similar NRR Concerns
Chennai Super Kings are level on points with LSG but have an even worse NRR, indicating deeper performance issues that need urgent correction to stay relevant in the IPL 2026 playoff race. Photo Credit - X
MI Enter Must-Win Territory Early
Mumbai Indians with just one win in four matches are already under pressure, as IPL history suggests teams need at least 7–8 wins to qualify, leaving little room for further slip-ups. Photo Credit - X
KKR’s Season on the Brink Already
Kolkata Knight Riders sitting with just one point and no wins face a near do-or-die situation, requiring a dramatic turnaround to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive. Photo Credit - X
14–16 Points Likely Cut-Off for Playoffs
Early IPL 2026 trends suggest that teams will need at least 14 to 16 points to secure a top-four finish, putting added importance on every match from this stage onward. Photo Credit - X
Net Run Rate Emerging as a Deciding Factor
With multiple teams tied on points, Net Run Rate is already separating contenders from the rest, making dominant wins and avoiding heavy losses critical in IPL 2026 standings. Photo Credit - X
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