IPL 2026 updated points table: RR dominate, KKR collapse and CSK hit rock bottom in shocking standings twist
The IPL 2026 points table after the KKR vs LSG match highlights early dominance by Rajasthan Royals and growing concerns for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. With net run rate already influencing rankings, teams must focus on convincing wins to stay competitive in the playoff race. Mid-table congestion featuring RCB, DC, and LSG suggests a tightly contested season ahead. Historical IPL trends indicate that early momentum plays a crucial role in qualification scenarios. As the tournament progresses, consistency, squad depth, and match-winning performances will define which teams secure top-four spots in IPL 2026 standings.
Rajasthan Royals Set Early Benchmark
Rajasthan Royals have started IPL 2026 with three consecutive wins, combining explosive batting with disciplined bowling, making them early favourites and setting a high benchmark for consistency in the points table. Photo Credit - X
Punjab Kings Show Rare Consistency
Punjab Kings remain unbeaten with two wins and one no-result, reflecting improved squad depth and composure in crunch moments, a significant shift from their historically inconsistent IPL campaigns. Photo Credit - X
RCB’s Strong St Delhi Capitals Stay Competitive art Signals Intent
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won both their matches with an impressive net run rate, indicating aggressive gameplay and strong execution that could prove crucial in tight playoff qualification scenarios. Photo Credit - X
Delhi Capitals Stay Competitive
Delhi Capitals have secured two wins in three games, showing better tactical flexibility and match awareness, keeping them firmly in contention amid a tightly packed IPL mid-table race. Photo Credit - X
LSG’s Negative NRR a Warning Sign
Lucknow Super Giants are in the top five but with a negative net run rate, suggesting their wins lack dominance, which could become a decisive disadvantage in later IPL 2026 standings battles. Photo Credit - X
SRH Struggle for Consistency
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s mixed results highlight inconsistency in both batting and bowling departments, raising concerns about their ability to sustain a strong push towards the IPL 2026 playoffs. Photo Credit - X
GT and MI Facing Early Pressure
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have identical records but negative net run rates, pointing to underlying performance gaps that could widen if not addressed quickly in upcoming matches. Photo Credit - X
KKR’s Winless Run Raises Alarm
Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to win after four matches, exposing serious issues in their middle order and bowling execution, putting them under immediate pressure to revive their IPL campaign. Photo Credit - X
CSK’s Poor Start a Major Shock
Chennai Super Kings sitting at the bottom with three straight losses is unexpected, raising questions about team balance, leadership calls, and their ability to bounce back in IPL 2026. Photo Credit - X
Net Run Rate Already a Deciding Factor
Net run rate is playing a crucial early role in IPL 2026 standings, making big-margin victories essential as even closely matched teams are being separated based on NRR. Photo Credit - X
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