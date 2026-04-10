IPL 2026 updated points table: RR dominate, KKR collapse and CSK hit rock bottom in shocking standings twist

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The IPL 2026 points table after the KKR vs LSG match highlights early dominance by Rajasthan Royals and growing concerns for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. With net run rate already influencing rankings, teams must focus on convincing wins to stay competitive in the playoff race. Mid-table congestion featuring RCB, DC, and LSG suggests a tightly contested season ahead. Historical IPL trends indicate that early momentum plays a crucial role in qualification scenarios. As the tournament progresses, consistency, squad depth, and match-winning performances will define which teams secure top-four spots in IPL 2026 standings.